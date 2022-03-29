Arugula Microgreen Market Key Players, Sales, Demand, Business Strategy and Forecast 2030

Increased adoption of indoor vertical and greenhouse farming are some of the factors propelling the arugula microgreens market growth in the forecast period.

Microgreens are vegetable greens that are harvested before the cotyledon leaves have fully formed. They are utilized as a dietary supplement, a cosmetic enhancement, and a flavor and texture enhancer. Microgreens can be used to add sweetness and spiciness to a variety of dishes. These are smaller than "baby greens" since they are eaten right after they sprout, rather than after the plant has matured to produce multiple leaves. Arugula microgreen is very popular among chefs and home cooks alike. It also grows very quickly and is relatively cheap. Thus, it has become very popular in the catering industry and is used to give the food a zesty and/or spicy flavor. Increased expenditure on premium, healthy, functional, and nutritional food, and increased adoption of indoor vertical and greenhouse farming are some of the factors propelling the arugula microgreens market growth throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the arugula microgreens market growth. Due to a disrupted supply chain and the closure of restaurants and grocery stores, which are important distributing hubs and end users of arugula, sales of microgreens have decreased significantly.

On the other side, due to the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more health conscious and their shopping habits have seen a change. Arugula helps in boosting the immune system so the market has experienced a rise in demand from the consumer side

With restriction starting to being lifted around the globe, manufacturers now have an opportunity to gain a huge chunk of the market and fulfill the requirements of the customers.

Top Impacting Factors

Many cosmetic companies use arugula leaf extracts in a variety of their products as it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties.

Surge in the growth of the aquaponics market boosts the growth of the arugula microgreen market owing to rise in the demand for organic vegetables.

Chefs are discovering arugula as a new gourmet component that can be used to enrich salads or as an edible garnish to dress up a range of different dishes.

Key Segments Covered

Farming

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Farmers Market

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Others

End User

Residential

Commercial

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Arugula Microgreen industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Arugula Microgreen Market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the Arugula Microgreen Market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Arugula Microgreen Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Key Players:

True Leaf Market Seed Company, Farmbox Greens LLC, AeroFarms, The Chef’s Garden Inc., Goodleaf Farms, Gotham Greens , Madar Farms , 2BFresh, and Bowery Farming.

