Community Voices Heard Power Endorses Jumaane Williams for New York Governor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Community Voices Heard Power, the electoral arm for its sister organization, Community Voices Heard, will gather at the Harriet Tubman Statue (St. Nicholas Ave & Frederick Douglass Blvd. NY) today at 11 am to proudly announce their endorsement of Jumaane Williams for Governor of New York.
“Jumaane has consistently stood alongside CVH Power as we advocate for access to affordable housing, and to protect our families and our communities,” said Joseph Mpa, a member of CVH Power. “He not only talks the talk, but he also walks the walk, and we know that he’d continue to support our communities as Governor. He’s an ally and a freedom fighter, and it is an absolute pleasure to support him for Governor of New York.”
“Public Advocate Williams is that rare combination of an elected official and activist that you can trust to fight for low-income and working communities as he ascends through the ranks of government,” said Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director of Community Voices Heard Power. “From his time in the City Council to his time as NYC Public Advocate, he has consistently stood up for the needs of New York City’s working people, their families, and their communities. He’s exactly who we need representing working people statewide, and we are proud to support him for Governor of New York.”
"I'm proud to have the endorsement of Community Voices Heard and appreciate their support as our campaign builds out our growing grassroots team. Our state faces many hardships for working families, particularly as we renew and recover for this pandemic. But together we'll finally make New York work for those who make New York run." Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
In 2021, CVHP led its largest electoral program focused on electing progressive and diverse candidates into office to create a more equitable New York for everyone. With 16 candidate wins in the last electoral cycle, CVHP is committed to supporting women, people of color, and or low-income people and is committed to building a model of co-governance with their communities.
Sharon Devonish Leid
