How Kenneth Arsenian Uses Sauna Studios to Promote Better Health

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
As the co-founder of Perspire Sauna Studio, an innovative franchise business based around sauna studios, Kenneth Arsenian understands the many benefits of saunas in improving health. Opening the first studio in 2010, Mr. Arsenian has since e opened 22 Perspire Sauna Studio locations across the country, with 75 additional licenses set to open in the near future. The company employs over 30 employees in Orange County on top of the many hired by franchisees across the country. The company is already well past the one-million-session mark and is projected to pass two million by the end of this year. But what has made saunas so popular again?
Kenneth Arsenian has a long interest in using saunas for their many benefits. In fact, the use of saunas started in Finnish Scandinavia, where it was used for a wide range of health issues, from congestion caused by long, cold winters to sore muscles and injuries caused by overexertion. The sauna was so central to life in Finland that when Finnish settlers came to the United States, they would often build the sauna first, before any other structure on their homesteads. It would act as a shelter, kitchen, and medical facility while the rest of the homestead was constructed. In fact, many first-generation Finnish-Americans were born in the sauna, so central was it to daily life.
Based on infrared saunas, which use infrared rays and the therapeutic power of light to heat the customer's body directly, full-spectrum infrared saunas provide a safe, gentle and invigorating session that removes toxins from the body, improves circulation, boosts oxygen movement, promotes detoxification, boosts the heart rate and many other benefits. This is different from traditional Scandinavian saunas that heat up the air surrounding the individual, which can create temperatures that are not comfortably bearable to some individuals, allowing customers to use the sauna session for a longer period of time for increased benefits.
Kenneth Arsenian and his team at Perspire provide a unique experience, allowing customers to only purchase the use of the sauna, as compared to gyms, spas, and massage therapists who may provide infrared saunas as an additional benefit but not the primary purpose of their business. The combination of clinical-grade red light therapy and color light therapy provides additional benefits, with color light therapy helping improve mood. In contrast, red light therapy has a wide range of benefits, including boosting collagen production to reduce scars, stretch marks, wrinkles, acne, psoriasis, and rosacea, minimizing hair loss, improving weight loss results and cellulite appearance, improving muscle performance and reduce soreness, relieve chronic pain, and improve wound healing.
With the many benefits of improved saunas through infrared sauna sessions, is it any wonder that Kenneth Arsenian and the Perspire Sauna Studio franchise have become so popular? If you're interested in starting a Perspire Sauna Studio Franchise or have other questions about the benefits of infrared sauna sessions for your health, you can contact Kenneth Arsenian at this link.
