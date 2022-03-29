Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market to Witness 2.7% Growth during 2021 - 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Market study by Absolute Markets Insights on the Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market Report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor market historically to propose a tentative future scenario and current growth traits. This detailed report on Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication.
The global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The growth of the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market is driven by a rising demand for consumer electronics and miniaturization of components in electronic devices, as the NTC thermistors are preferred in these technologies, owing to their efficiency in high-tech circuits while taking up little space. The rapid rise in the sector of consumer electronics, such as LEDs, implies a significant increase in the market for NTC thermistors.
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will include comparison of different products offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.
During the covid-19, large populations had to adjust to a new way of life based on social distancing, avoidance of physical contact and temperature checks before entering public locations. The role of technology has been critical in supporting the necessary modifications into lives such as contactless human body temperature monitoring, presence detection and people counting, and operation of appliances and systems, without the need to touch them are all possible with these technologies. Temperature sensors, in particular, are well-suited to fulfil the needs that have developed as a result of the epidemic. The demand for NTC thermistors had risen during the covid-19 epidemic and were used within medical devices such as clinical instruments, medical sensors and for temperature control of humidified air in ventilators, due to their fast-thermal response time and high accuracy. Thus, increased demand for temperature sensing medical devices, showcases potential growth opportunities for global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market over the period of next eight years.
Surface mounted thermistors and chip thermistors are the fastest growing thermistors in the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market, with range of applications. Surface-mount NTC thermistors are created as a cost-effective and dependable temperature control solution for printed circuit applications. Moreover, they are especially convenient when board space is restricted and their chip size allows them to be used in even the tiniest of applications. The manufacturers are incorporating various technologies into NTC thermistors for various applications. For instance, in December 2020, TDK Corporation announced the development of new chip NTC thermistors designed for conductive adhesion mounting and expansion of their product line. These chips NTC thermistors are utilised in automotive applications such as ABS, inside the gearbox or engine, and for temperature detection and correction without direct touch.
Negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors are glass-encapsulated, hermetically sealed or epoxy coated so that they can be used in various applications. Automotive industry is incorporating and introducing advanced technologies along with use of various advanced components for safety and vehicle efficiency. Epoxy coated negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors are widely being used in the automotive applications to monitor and control air conditioning and seat warming for passenger cabins. Not only does this epoxy protect the NTC sensor from moisture, it also allows for good heat conduction from the medium being measured to the thermistor sensor. As these types of NTC thermistor temperature sensors are frequently utilised in applications that are exposed to dampness, they must be shielded from direct contact with liquids such as water or oil. Thus, there is a risen demand for epoxy coated NTC thermistors in the automotive industry and other applications in the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market.
In the last decade, consumer electronics industry has gone through rapid technological advancements such as wearables, smartphones and other gadgets. Furthermore, since the outbreak of the pandemic people are paying more attention to "health" and health-related devices. Gadgets such as smart bracelets, earbuds, smart gloves, and other wearable technologies are continually arriving in the market. As a result, the wearable and consumer electronics market is on the rise, and the demand for temperature-measuring NTC thermistor used in wearables is also on the rise. Despite the fact that most customers have cut back on their spending this year as a result of the pandemic, sales of wearable gadgets have surged by more than 30% year over year. Moreover, many consumers have purchased wearable gadgets for the first time, which demonstrates robust demand for the wearable devices. This further indicates that users of wearable gadgets will have more options for device replacement in the future. The astounded surge in innovation and development of wearables, has led to an increased demand of negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors. Owing to their high resistance accuracy and good consistency, it is not only widely used in wearable devices, but are also being extensively used in electronic thermometers and medical devices, which showcases potential growth opportunities for negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register highest growth rate in the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market over the forecast period. Over the last few years, automobile manufacturers in Asia pacific have been concentrating on vehicle electrification and giving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to vehicle owners. Electronic control units (ECUs) are found throughout cars and are responsible for controlling the head unit, cluster, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, and other vehicle functions. ECUs' temperatures are required to be closely monitored in order for them to continue to work and govern overall vehicle performance. Thus, the demand for negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors is boosting for safety and monitoring the temperature in these vehicles. Moreover, companies are expanding their portfolio by incorporating advanced technologies for better accuracy and efficiency. Thus, these factors will help the region to emerge as a prominent source of revenue for the market participants in the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market in the coming years.
The key market participants operating in the global negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistor market are:
• amphenol-sensors.com
• Emerson Electric Co
• GUANGDONG TONZE ELECTRIC CO., LTD
• Honeywell International Inc
• KOA Corporation
• KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
• Microchip Technology Inc
• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• OHIZUMIMFG.CO.LTD
• Panasonic Corporation
• Quality Thermistor, Inc
• Sensor Scientific, Inc
• Sinochip Electronics Co.,LTD
• TE Connectivity.
• Texas Instruments Incorporated.
• TDK Corporation
• Other Market Participants
Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market:
• By Product Type
o SMD Thermistors
o Chip Thermistors
o Leaded Thermistors
o Disc Thermistors
o Bead Thermistors
o Others
• By Type
o Resin Coated
o Glass Encapsulated
• By Application
o Automotive
Hybrid, Electric & Powertrain Systems
Autonomous Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Infotainment & Clusters
LED Headlight
Others
o Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances
Wearable
Smartphones
Sound Systems
Refrigerators
Air Conditioners
Microwaves and Ovens
Others
o Medical Devices
Dialysis Equipment
Wearable & Patient Monitoring
Others
o Environmental Protection
o Aerospace
o Industrial
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor Market:
• By Product Type
o SMD Thermistors
o Chip Thermistors
o Leaded Thermistors
o Disc Thermistors
o Bead Thermistors
o Others
• By Type
o Resin Coated
o Glass Encapsulated
• By Application
o Automotive
Hybrid, Electric & Powertrain Systems
Autonomous Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Infotainment & Clusters
LED Headlight
Others
o Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances
Wearable
Smartphones
Sound Systems
Refrigerators
Air Conditioners
Microwaves and Ovens
Others
o Medical Devices
Dialysis Equipment
Wearable & Patient Monitoring
Others
o Environmental Protection
o Aerospace
o Industrial
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
