E Skin Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness regarding e-skin technology in the healthcare sector and increasing investment by government and private companies in research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-skin market size reached USD 6.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for e-skin as an alternative skin coupled with 3D printing and artificial intelligence has garnered interest in the field of health monitoring, drug delivery, and therapeutic uses, and increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D) by market players are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Electronic skins or e-skin is an artificial skin with multifunctional sensing capabilities that can be applied in various fields such as wearable devices, intelligent robotics, and others.

In addition, materials play an important role in achieving desired mechanical and electrical properties for an e-skin. To achieve high stretchability elastomeric materials such as Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), Ecoflex, and Polyurethane (PU), are usually used. Increasing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Excessive exposure to UV light contributes to skin cancer. The flexible, transparent e-skin uses light-sensitive dyes that change color upon exposure to ultraviolet rays.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/959

However, complex design, material degradation, and high manufacturing cost of e-skin are key factors expected to hamper growth of the e-skin market over the forecast period.

The E-skin Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global E-skin market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global E-skin market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the E-skin market.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the E-skin market.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Medidata Solutions, Intellisense Technology, Plastic Logic GmbH, Rotex Global, LLC, Smartlifeinc Limited, VivaLNK, Inc., Xenoma Inc., Xsensio, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., and iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/959

Key findings in the report:

Photovoltaics systems segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The adoption of photovoltaics systems in skin patches and sensors is increasing owing to their greater efficiency and effectiveness over traditional patches. photovoltaics systems can meet the requirements for e-skin owing to their comfortability, lightweight, compatibility, and print technology.

Tactile sensors segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate during the forecast period. Tactile sensors provide robots with multifunctional tactile sensing capabilities such as touch recognition, objects manipulation, and self-protection, which makes them attractive owing to their intelligent sensing abilities.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major companies providing e-skin-based products, increasing usage of e-skin patches in numerous applications such as biomedical, industrial robotics, artificial prosthetics, and others are factors expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global e-skin market on the basis of product, component, sensor type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electronic skinsuit

Electronic patches

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stretchable circuits

Photovoltaics system

Stretchable conductors

Electro-active polymers

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Tactile sensors

Chemical sensors

Electrophysiological sensors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health monitoring systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

Others

To view the detailed ToC of the global E-skin market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-skin-market

The Global E-skin Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the E-skin market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global E-skin market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2019-2020) and forecast (2022-2030)

Industrial structure analysis of the E-skin market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of E-skin market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global E-skin market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/959

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Smart Water Management Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566060237/smart-water-management-market-to-witness-widespread-expansion-during-2021-2028-abb-ibm-honeywell-elster-siemens

Nutrigenomics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566060110/nutrigenomics-market-is-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-16-2-from-2020-to-2028-basf-se-danone-s-a-unilever-plc-etc

Automotive Data Monetization Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059553/automotive-data-monetization-market-identifies-its-true-potential-opportunities-of-vehicle-and-technology

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059125/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2027

Mobile C-Arms Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059082/mobile-c-arms-market-growth-survey-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2027

Horticulture Lighting Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058923/horticulture-lighting-market-demand-recent-trends-analysis-forecasts-research-top-manufacturers-and-outlook-2028

Ambulatory Device Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058858/ambulatory-device-market-share-top-key-players-growth-trend-and-forecast-till-2027

Connected Agriculture Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058710/connected-agriculture-market-to-flourish-with-an-impressive-cagr-during-2021-2028

Managed DNS Service Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058424/managed-dns-service-market-projected-to-gain-significant-value-by-2028

Video Content Analytics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058219/video-content-analytics-market-professional-survey-and-in-depth-analysis-research-report-foresight-to-2028

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058217/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-overview-highlighting-major-drivers-trends-growth-and-demand-report-2020-2027

Signal Conditioning Modules Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057983/signal-conditioning-modules-market-projected-to-witness-vigorous-expansion-by-2028

Electronic Skin Patches Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057866/electronic-skin-patches-market-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027

Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057705/breach-and-attack-simulation-solutions-market-size-and-forecast-by-2021-2028-attack-iq-cycognito-dxc-technology

Medical Cannabis Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057687/medical-cannabis-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers-restraints-and-industry-forecast-by-2028

Pet Camera Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057452/pet-camera-market-research-global-size-growth-trends-outlook-insights-and-future-scope-analysis-forecast

legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057020/legal-online-dispute-resolution-odr-market-2021-2028-by-top-key-players-picture-it-settled-llc-cybersettle-inc

Insurance Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056554/insurance-market-new-technology-innovation-global-sales-analysis-future-expansion-analysis-demand-forecast-to-2028

Video Doorbell Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056311/video-doorbell-market-booming-demand-leading-to-exponential-cagr-growth-by-2028

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566052581/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-regional-trend-future-growth-leading-players-updates-industry-demand-report-2027

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-e-skin-market