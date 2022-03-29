Non-Metal 3D Printing Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2017-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 853.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand from the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-metal 3D printing market is projected to be worth USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The non-metal 3D printing market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the non-metal 3D printing market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Leading Companies of the Non-Metal 3D Printing Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing non-metals such as plastics can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

The non-metal 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-metal 3D printing market on the basis of material type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Filament

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Non-Metal 3D Printing market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Non-Metal 3D Printing market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Non-Metal 3D Printing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Non-Metal 3D Printing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Non-Metal 3D Printing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Non-Metal 3D Printing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

