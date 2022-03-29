U.S. Highway 18 Planned Closure to Begin Near Menno

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

MENNO, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is advising travelers of the upcoming road closure of U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. Highway 81 to two miles west to 437th Avenue beginning on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Work requiring the Highway 18 closure involves the replacement of an existing concrete box culvert, reconstruction of the roadway grade, and placement of an interim gravel surfacing. The road closure is estimated to last two months.

During the road closure, drivers will be directed to the detour on S.D. Highway 25, S.D. Highway 46, and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and adjacent property on Highway 18 will be maintained for local traffic, but there will be no thru traffic. Cross traffic will be maintained as feasible.

Once the initial work is complete, shoulder widening will take place west of 437th Avenue. Shoulder widening work will include usage of a pilot car and flaggers. Additional information will be shared with the public when the shoulder widening process begins.

Foothills Contracting, Inc. of Webster, SD is the prime contractor of the $9.8 million project. The overall project completion date is Nov. 18, 2022.

