Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Growth by 2022 -2030 | BAE Systems, Micropac Industries, Data Device Corporation

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations are increasing in defense sector and those operations require high-quality

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation-hardened electronics market size reached USD 1.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for satellite communications in television broadcast, mobile phone connectivity, space-based monitoring, and surveillance are driving radiation-hardened electronics market revenue growth. Increasing use of radiation-hardened electronics in several high-altitude applications is driving market revenue growth.

This type of electronics are made of components such as silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride, which are resistant to gamma and neutron radiation and high-energy radiation. These factors drive its adoption in applications such as aircraft, nuclear power plants, and satellites in the form of power supply devices, microprocessors, and switching regulators.

Increasing ISR activities in defense sector are driving radiation-hardened electronics market growth. ISR activities are effective with use of highly reliable and advanced quality electronics products. For space operations, electronic products are required to survive for a minimum of 15 years without any breakdown. Radiation-hardened electronics facilitate these requirements and thus are increasingly being used in ISR operations happening in military and commercial applications.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., IBM, Data Device Corporation, Cobham Limited, and Micropac Industries, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global radiation-hardened electronics market on the basis of product type, material type, manufacturing technique, component type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS)

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Manufacturing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Process (RHBP)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Software (RHBS)

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Memory

Logic

Power Management

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Analog & Digital Mix Signals

Controllers & Processors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Space Satellites

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Commercial Satellites

Medical

Others

The Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key findings in the report:

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) segment is expected to register fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to its high bandwidth and improved performance. Increasing demand for high bandwidth in satellite applications is expected to drive its adoption.

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD) segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to easy modification, reduced cost per chip, and large-scale production.

Power management segment is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs), which is also known as metal-oxide-silicon transistor (MOSTs) and diodes for several high-end applications in defense and space industries are driving growth of power management.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Radiation Hardened Electronics market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2019-2020) and forecast (2022-2030)

Industrial structure analysis of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Radiation Hardened Electronics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Radiation Hardened Electronics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

