Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global magnesia chrome bricks market is projected to be valued at USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is a major factor driving the market. In the iron & steel industry, refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks indispensably constitute the lining of backup zones of furnaces and working interfaces used in iron and steel production and transportation of liquid steel, hot metal, and slag. About 70.0% of the global production of refractory materials is consumed in the steel industry. The worldwide crude steel production was 1,869.9 metric tons in 2019, a growth of 3.4% over that in the previous year. Growing steel production is likely to boost the market for magnesia chrome bricks during the forecast period.

The market intelligence report on the magnesia chrome bricks market forecasts its growth during the years 2017 to 2027. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2017 to 2027 while taking 2018 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/448

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, IMERYS, a company based in France, made an announcement about the signing of a contract to purchase a 60.0% equity stake in Haznedar Group, a Turkey-based producer of refractory bricks

Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks are anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks is a high-grade refractory material employed to improve large-scale production of cement. Spinel and calcite present in direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks impart high-temperature performance to refractory bricks.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors boosting the demand for magnesia chrome bricks. Increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development, surging demand for residential homes, and rising investments in the telecom sector are among the factors boosting the construction activities.

The flat glass industry in the U.S. was valued at USD 22.00 Billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed value of USD 50.00 Billion by 2027. Increasing demand for glass products is propelling the demand for magnesia chrome bricks.

Leading Companies of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Calderys, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita NV, KT Refractories, Mayerton, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Magnezit Group Ltd., and Lanexis

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/448

Furthermore, the report divides the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global magnesia chrome bricks market in terms of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Common Magnesite Chrome Brick

Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick

Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick

Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick

Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Glass

Cement

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/448

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/448

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polyolefin Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyolefin-market

Activated Carbon Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market

Cooling Fabrics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cooling-fabrics-market

Small Arms Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market

Metamaterials Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.