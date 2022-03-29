Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the driving factor influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

This report on the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/241

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/241

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Television

Wearables

Others

Building & Construction

Architectural Glass

Ceramic Sanitary ware

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

The Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/241

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/241

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market

Hydrocolloids Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrocolloids-market

Fullerene Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fullerene-market

Smart Buildings Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-buildings-market

Marble Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marble-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.