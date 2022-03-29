Portable Toilet Market to Worth USD 20.43 Billion by 2028 | Portable Toilet Industry CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028

Companies covered in portable toilet market are Thetford (U.S.), Satellite Industries (U.S.), PolyPortables (U.K.), Shorelink (U.K.), Armal Srl (U.S.), Sanitech (South Africa), ADCO Holdings Inc. (TOI & DIXI Group GmbH) (U.S.), PolyJohn Enterprises (U.S.), Camco Manufacturing, INC. (U.S), Blue Bowl Sanitation Inc. (U.S.), NuConcepts (U.S.), Formit Portable Toilets (Australia), Ace Portable Toilets (U.S.), Arkansas Portable Toilets (U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable toilet market size was USD 11.85 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.61 billion in 2021 to USD 20.43 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Portable Toilet Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing demand for hygienic solutions at manufacturing and construction sites will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for standard and customized self-contained portable restrooms will increase the footprint of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Disrupted Supply Chains During the Pandemic to Limit Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various sectors worldwide. The pandemic bought economic backlash on international trade, foreign direct investments (FDIs), and other production activities, thereby limiting the growth of the market. Imposed lockdowns and shutdown of manufacturing facilities to curb the spread of the virus further led to decreased output against rising demand. Increasing prices of oil further led to a faltered transport sector, leading to delays in manufacturing and production activities.

Segments

Type, Application, and Region Are Studied

By type

handling/lifting moving toilet

power/trailer mobile toilet

On the basis of application

construction sites

factories

public places

In terms of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

Report Coverage

The report contains a comprehensive overview by analyzing critical aspects of the industry such as opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. Additionally, the report also sheds light on various segments and sub-segments in terms of types and applications. The report further encompasses innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions acquired by the dominant players in the market.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Industrial & Commercial Infrastructure to Augment Market Volume

Factors, such as the rapidly developing industrial and commercial sector and improving GDP of rising economies, will boost the portable toilet market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments across various sectors and efforts were undertaken to improve the country’s deficit, which will further fuel the growth of the market. Also, strengthening the quality of life for consumers and rising renovation activities among old construction sites will increase the footprint of the market.

However, increasing geopolitical tensions are expected to hamper supply chains, thereby limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Surge in Infrastructure Development

North America will hold the largest portable toilet market share due to increasing demand for luxurious toilets and an ongoing trend of hosting outdoor parties.

Asia Pacific will occupy exponential market share during the forecast period, owing to the region’s housing highly populated regions and improving standard of living among the general population. Additionally, expanding infrastructure developments and increasing organizations offering safe and hygienic defecation facilities for their workforce will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will hold considerable market share in terms of global contribution due to the highly dependent tourism sector and growth in the construction and manufacturing sector during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Improving Technology to Bolster Market Share

The dominant players for the industry are constantly working toward developing novel and innovative solutions for offering a wider portfolio for their consumers. In order to maintain a competitive edge, heavy investments are being made into R&D activities and increasing annual R&D expenditure. Prominent players are often shuffling their products to create a diversified choice for maintaining a safe and hygienic environment for their consumers. This results in mergers & acquisitions to capture a large market share, thereby increasing revenue.

Key Industry Development:

October 2021: Thetford Corporation began shipping its Titan Tote Premium Portable Waste Tanks that integrate with its line of portable toilet solutions.

