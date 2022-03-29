Submit Release
Circuit Breaker Market Size to Hit USD 24.59 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%

Rising Safety Awareness and Measures for Protection of Electrical Systems driving the growth of Global Circuit Breaker Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the Circuit Breaker market size is projected to reach USD 24.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The global Circuit Breaker market size was USD 13.99 billion in 2020. According to our analysts, increasing awareness regarding safety awareness and measures, rising construction activities, and dependence upon electricity are expected to foster market development.

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of restrictions on manufacturing activities. The sudden spike in cases led to the imposition of lockdown, which negatively affected business activities. However, rising dependence upon electricity is expected to promote the adoption of reduced capacities and part-time shifts. Further, the adoption of advanced sanitization methods has resulted in a safer working environment. These factors are likely to foster market development during the pandemic.


Report Scope of the Circuit Breaker Market

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9%
2028 Value Projection USD 24.59 billion
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2020 USD 13.99 billion
Historical Data for 2017-2019
No. of Pages 210
Segments covered Voltage, Installation, Rated Voltage, End-user  and Region
Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Electrification Initiatives to Bolster Market Progress
Launch of Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence


Rising Adoption of Electrification Initiatives to Bolster Market Progress

The implementation of electrification programs in developing countries is expected to boost market development. This factor is expected to boost circuit breakers’ adoption. Rising electricity availability leads to the abundance of electricity, which is further utilized to deliver electricity to rural areas. For example, World Bank invested approximately USD 2.3 billion for reforms and infrastructural support in West Africa Power Pool (WAPP). This investment may help provide electric supply to approximately 15 countries in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by 2030. In addition, the mandatory adoption of these breakers from utility-scale grids, industries, residential and commercial builds is expected to drive the circuit breaker market growth.


Regional Insights

Rising Commercial Projects and Infrastructure Developments to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the circuit breaker market share because of rising commercial projects and infrastructure developments. The market in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 5.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a considerable portion of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, the rising adoption of these breakers in manufacturing and industrial units is likely to boost market development.

In Europe and North America, the automation and modernization of industries are expected to boost the devices’ adoption. Additionally, rapid infrastructure development and the emergence of several construction projects are expected to bolster market growth.


Segments

By voltage, the market is segmented into medium voltage, high voltage, and low voltage. As per installation, it is classified into outdoor and indoor. Based on rated voltage, it is categorized into Upto 500V, 500V – 1kV, 1kV – 15kV, 15kV – 50kV, 50kV – 70kV, 70kV – 150kV, 150kV – 300kV, 300kV – 600kV, 600kV – 800kV, and Above 800kV. On the basis of end-user, it is categorized into utility, industrial, commercial, and residential. Regionally, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Launch of Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to boost their brand presence. For example, in March 2020, Phoneix Contact announced a thermomagnetic circuit breaker that offers excellent protection in long cable paths and electrical MCC panels. This development may enable the company to boost its brand presence. Further, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to improve product quality and boost their market position. In addition, companies adopt strategies such as mergers to boost their resources and boost market position.

Companies Profiled in Circuit Breaker Market:

  • ABB (Switzerland)
  • General Electric (U.S.)
  • Schneider Electric (France)
  • Eaton (Ireland)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
  • Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)
  • Kirloskar Electric Company (India)
  • Camsco Electric (Taiwan)
  • BCH ELECTRIC LTD (India)
  • Salzer Group (India)
  • Atom Power, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation:

By Voltage

  • Low Voltage
  • Medium Voltage
  • High Voltage

By Installation

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

By Rated Voltage

  • Upto 500V
  • 500V – 1kV
  • 1kV – 15kV
  • 15kV – 50kV
  • 50kV – 70kV
  • 70kV – 150kV
  • 150kV – 300kV
  • 300kV – 600kV
  • 600kV – 800kV
  • Above 800kV

By End-user

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Utility

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


