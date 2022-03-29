Ambient Lighting Market 2021 Latest Innovations, Business Scenario Outlook By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting and technological advances in lighting solutions are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambient lighting market size reached USD 57.42 Billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for more energy-efficient lighting solutions and connected and automated lighting systems.

The growing demand for ambient light sensors and linked bedroom ambient lighting systems provide a potential for the Ambient Lighting Market to expand. Interior lighting of exceptional quality is becoming more popular among consumers. This also helps the market for ambient lighting. LED lighting emits fewer UV rays, making it more environmentally friendly.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/727

Governments all around the world are enacting strict rules in order to reduce carbon emissions. Concerns about global warming and ozone depletion have prompted countries to step up their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Increased energy use results in increased energy dissipation and carbon emissions, necessitating the need for more sustainable and efficient energy use. Governments in both developed and developing countries are taking steps to limit energy consumption. LED lights are being promoted since they utilise less energy and so produce less pollution. This has given the LED ambient lighting market a boost. The need for ambient lighting devices has increased as the number of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects has expanded. The global ambient lighting industry is also being driven by urbanisation and modernization.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/727

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Ambient Lighting market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Signify N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc. Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Ideal Industries (Cree Lighting), Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Lutron Electronics Company, Zumtobel Group, and Honeywell International Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambient lighting market on the basis of type, offering, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Suspended Lights

Recessed Lights

Strip Lights

Surface-Mounted Lights

Track Lights

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software & Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Buildings

Automotive

To view the detailed ToC of the global Ambient Lighting market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambient-lighting-market

key findings in the report:

Among other type segments, recessed lights segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Flexibility of installation and availability of wide variety of recessed ambient lights will drive the growth of this market segment.

Among other offerings segments, hardware segment revenue is expected register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced ambient lights that enable energy saving and lower energy bills.

Among other end use segments, the residential segment accounted for a larger revenue share in the ambient lighting market in 2020. Increased demand from energy efficient lighting to reduce energy consumption has contributed to the growth of this market segment.

Regional Bifurcation of the Ambient Lighting Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Ambient Lighting Market Report:

The report encompasses Ambient Lighting market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Ambient Lighting industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/727

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Smart Water Management Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566060237/smart-water-management-market-to-witness-widespread-expansion-during-2021-2028-abb-ibm-honeywell-elster-siemens

Nutrigenomics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566060110/nutrigenomics-market-is-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-16-2-from-2020-to-2028-basf-se-danone-s-a-unilever-plc-etc

Automotive Data Monetization Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059553/automotive-data-monetization-market-identifies-its-true-potential-opportunities-of-vehicle-and-technology

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059125/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2027

Mobile C-Arms Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059082/mobile-c-arms-market-growth-survey-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2027

Horticulture Lighting Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058923/horticulture-lighting-market-demand-recent-trends-analysis-forecasts-research-top-manufacturers-and-outlook-2028

Ambulatory Device Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058858/ambulatory-device-market-share-top-key-players-growth-trend-and-forecast-till-2027

Connected Agriculture Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058710/connected-agriculture-market-to-flourish-with-an-impressive-cagr-during-2021-2028

Managed DNS Service Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058424/managed-dns-service-market-projected-to-gain-significant-value-by-2028

Video Content Analytics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058219/video-content-analytics-market-professional-survey-and-in-depth-analysis-research-report-foresight-to-2028

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058217/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-overview-highlighting-major-drivers-trends-growth-and-demand-report-2020-2027

Signal Conditioning Modules Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057983/signal-conditioning-modules-market-projected-to-witness-vigorous-expansion-by-2028

Electronic Skin Patches Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057866/electronic-skin-patches-market-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027

Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057705/breach-and-attack-simulation-solutions-market-size-and-forecast-by-2021-2028-attack-iq-cycognito-dxc-technology

Medical Cannabis Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057687/medical-cannabis-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers-restraints-and-industry-forecast-by-2028

Pet Camera Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057452/pet-camera-market-research-global-size-growth-trends-outlook-insights-and-future-scope-analysis-forecast

legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057020/legal-online-dispute-resolution-odr-market-2021-2028-by-top-key-players-picture-it-settled-llc-cybersettle-inc

Insurance Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056554/insurance-market-new-technology-innovation-global-sales-analysis-future-expansion-analysis-demand-forecast-to-2028

Video Doorbell Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056311/video-doorbell-market-booming-demand-leading-to-exponential-cagr-growth-by-2028

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566052581/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-regional-trend-future-growth-leading-players-updates-industry-demand-report-2027

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ambient-lighting-market