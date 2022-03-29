Electrophoresis Market Scope, Trend, Size and Landscape Outlook, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activities is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the electrophoresis analysis market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Electrophoresis Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Electrophoresis industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electrophoresis market along with crucial statistical data about the Electrophoresis market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis is also known as cataphoresis process.

It involves separation and migration of particles in a fluid by using an electric current. The movement of ionic particles depends on particle size, shape, electric charge, and temperature during electrophoresis process and is constant under specific electrophoretic conditions such as include ionic strength, viscosity, pH value, pore size, and other electrical parameters.

In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more frequently used in research laboratories. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most commonly used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.

The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2028. The current trends of the Electrophoresis market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Electrophoresis market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Electrophoresis industry.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Electrophoresis market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Electrophoresis business sphere.

Segmental Analysis

The global Electrophoresis market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Electrophoresis sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in proteomics and genomics research and rising demand for personalized therapeutics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Electrophoresis market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Electrophoresis industry.

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Electrophoresis market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

