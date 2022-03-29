Digital Payment Market Share to Touch USD 19.89 Trillion by 2026; Exhibiting a Stellar CAGR of 24.4%

Companies Profiled in the Digital Payment Market are Visa Inc., Paytm, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., MasterCard International Inc., Facebook Inc., Alipay.com Co Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the digital payment market size is anticipated to reach a transaction value of USD 19.89 trillion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of smartphones worldwide. Smartphones can be viewed as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, revolutions in the information and telecommunication industry in the last century. Today, any kind of information is available at your fingertips due to the omnipresence of smartphone technology and its usage is only growing.

For instance, a study conducted by the Pew Research Centre in early 2019 found that close to 5 billion people worldwide use mobile phones, with South Korea accounting for the highest percentage. The proliferation of smartphones has given rise to the concept of digital transactions wherein payments can be made using novel technologies such as Quick Response (QR) codes and m-wallets. The convenience of making transactions using just your phone has disrupted traditional modes of exchange and has spurred companies, banks, and governments to innovate, thereby driving the digital payment market trends.





Industry Developments:

November 2019: Google Inc. modified its famed Google Pay platform and launched ‘Google Pay for Business’ app in Chennai, India, which will cater exclusively to the country’s fledgling Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The app would transfer the entire transaction amount to the UPI user’s bank account.

Google Inc. modified its famed Google Pay platform and launched ‘Google Pay for Business’ app in Chennai, India, which will cater exclusively to the country’s fledgling Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The app would transfer the entire transaction amount to the UPI user’s bank account. October 2019: American Express, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard teamed up to develop a secure, simple, and fast checkout solution for online card payments. The service, which will be made available across the US in early 2020, is based on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce standard which will enable customers to easily checkout using a ‘click-to-pay’ option.





Digital Payment Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2026 Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 CAGR 24.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 19.89 Trillion Base Year 2020 Digital Payment Market Size in 2018 USD 3.53 Trillion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered High Vulnerability of Financial Information to Online Miscreants to Hinder Growth Digital Payment Market Growth Drivers Maturing Consumer Behaviour to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific Ensuring Transactional Security to be the Central Focus of Key Players





Regional Analysis:

Maturing Consumer Behaviour to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the digital payment market in the coming decade on account of rapidly rising smartphone adoption in highly populated countries such as India and China. Consumer preferences are maturing and shifting towards digital and electronic means of transacting business, says one of our lead analysts. Furthermore, governments in the region are aggressively promoting digital payment methods, such as the Indian Government’s Digital India campaign.

In 2018, the market size of North America was USD 0.96 trillion in terms of transaction value, and the region is expected to grow remarkably owing to the presence of some of the biggest financial institutions and technology pioneers in the world. In Europe, a large chunk of people owns smartphones and the banking sector in EU member states is robust, which bodes well for the market in the region.





Digital Payment Market Segments:

By Payment Type

Mobile Payment Proximity Payment Remote Payment

Online Banking

Point of Sale Debit Card @POS Credit Card @POS NFC Card

Digital wallet

By Industry

Media & Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Market Growth Driver:

High Vulnerability of Financial Information to Online Miscreants to Hinder Digital Payment Market Growth

Electronic payments are transactions between buyers and sellers that are facilitated by the internet. These transactions require filling of private financial information such as card details, which makes the user susceptible to cybercrimes. Credit card frauds have become commonplace today as your card details can be easily acquired through phishing and hacking activities. Moreover, protection of financial information requires huge investments in building a robust digital infrastructure, which may not be possible in developing and underdeveloped countries. Lastly, digital payments heavily rely on a stable internet connection, which may not always be available, leading to disruption and confusion in the marketplace. However, the pros of digital transactions far outweigh the cons, auguring well for the digital payment market growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Ensuring Transactional Security to be the Central Focus of Key Players

With rising instances of cybercrimes, competitors are focusing on developing convenient yet secure services to minimize the possibility of fraudulent activities. Many companies are actively collaborating to come up with innovative solutions, some other companies are targeting niche sectors in emerging economies.

Key Players Covered in the Digital Payment Market Report:

• Visa Inc.

• Paytm

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• MasterCard International Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Alipay.com Co Ltd





