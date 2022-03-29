NATIONAL WIDOWERS' ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES E. SCHWARTZ, MD TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The National Widowers’ Organization, a nonprofit helping men deal with grief, announces the appointment of Charles E. Schwartz, MD to the Board of Directors.
Dr. Schwartz brings new and insightful experiences to help all bereaved men by expanding our services to men who are grieving the death of their parent, sibling, child, or other significant loss.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Widowers’ Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces the appointment of Charles E. Schwartz, MD to the Board of Directors.
— Dr. Sherry R. Schachter, Vice-Chair, National Widowers' Organization
Dr. Sherry Schachter, Vice-chair of the National Widowers’ Organization says about the addition, “I am so pleased that Charlie joined our Board. He brings new and insightful experiences to us as we move into a new direction to help all bereaved men by expanding our services to men who are grieving the death of their parent, sibling, child, or other significant loss. They and their families face many challenges resulting from the profoundly life changing impact of the death of a loved one. Charlie’s experience and capabilities will help us address these needs.”
Dr. Schwartz is an Associate Professor, Emeritus, Internal Medicine, Family and Social Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY. He is an internist and psychiatrist with 30 years of experience treating end-of-life patients and their families. He has a deep and long-standing commitment to high quality integrated and collaborative medical-behavioral care for patients. He is focused on helping programs to achieve clinically important medical and behavioral outcomes. He also has an interest in remote, telephonic work that allows care programs to reach special needs populations. Dr. Schwartz holds several professional affiliations, certifications, and licensures. He has an extensive body of research, publications, workshops, and lectures.
About the new position on The National Widowers’ Organization Board of Directors, Dr. Schwartz commented, “Beyond my professional experience, I am a widower. Two years ago, my wife died. We had been together for 48 years, since we were 20 year-old juniors in college. Although I have long been a mental health specialist, I am a man, and it was only with repeated urging by our 2 adult daughters that I agreed to seek help for the first time, joining several bereavement support groups, including one specifically for widowers, and getting individual bereavement counseling. They have been incredibly helpful to me through this difficult time, In addition, my experiences have prompted me to begin writing prose and poetry. I look forward to contributing what I can as a board member.”
The National Widowers’ Organization is dedicated to understanding and promoting support for grieving men and their families through public awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers’ Organization, website at www.nationalwidowers.org or contact us by email at info@nationalwidowers.org for more information.
Frederick Spero
National Widowers Organization
+1 774-269-6611
info@nationalwidowers.org