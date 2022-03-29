Decorative Concrete Market Trend To Witness Huge Revenue and Growth Revenue Acceleration by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Decorative Concrete Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Decorative Concrete industry. The report covers the Decorative Concrete Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Decorative Concrete market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Decorative Concrete market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Decorative Concrete market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.

Decorative concrete is low maintenance and offers high durability and reliability, which is driving rising demand and growth of the market. This concrete has beneficial chemical and weather-resistant properties, and high thermal efficiency, which has resulted in increased demand among various end-uses and applications. Increasing deployment in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, and office buildings, driven by increasing remodeling and renovation activities to improve the aesthetic appeal of buildings and attract more consumers are factors expected to continue to support market growth. Increase in number of commercial buildings being built each year will also drive market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/530

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Decorative Concrete Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Decorative Concrete market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Decorative Concrete industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

Key players in the market include 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/530

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Decorative Concrete market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Decorative Concrete market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Decorative Concrete market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decorative-concrete-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest Of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Decorative Concrete market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Medical Wearable Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159828/medical-wearable-market-top-players-size-business-scenario-share-growth-updates-and-forecasts-research-report-2027

Blockchain in Retail Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159850/blockchain-in-retail-market-analysis-by-growth-emerging-trends-and-future-opportunities-forecast-period-2021-2028

Nanofilms Market Overview https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160059/nanofilms-market-overview-by-industry-chain-information-upstream-raw-materials-downstream-industry

Battery Materials Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160124/battery-materials-market-research-report-on-current-status-scope-growth-and-future-growth-prospects-to-2027

Automotive Aftermarket Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160347/automotive-aftermarket-market-estimated-to-record-highest-cagr-of-4-2-market-trends-high-demand-in-the-sector

Internet of Nanothings Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160823/internet-of-nanothings-market-2021-latest-developments-upcoming-trends-with-top-most-key-vendors

Healthcare Robotics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160850/healthcare-robotics-market-is-still-has-room-to-grow-emerging-players-zimmer-biomet-robotics-renishaw-plc-aethon

Veterinary Vaccines Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162198/veterinary-vaccines-market-size-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-decorative-concrete-market