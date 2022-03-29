Protein Based Fat Replacers Market to Witness 9.21% Growth during 2022 – 2030; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global protein based fat replacers market is driven by a rising awareness about heath amongst a huge population. Increased demand for fat replacer in convenience foods and beverages as well as bakery products and their potential health benefits of fat replacer are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In terms of revenue, global protein based fat replacers market was valued at US$ 629.34 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The Market is Expected to See Immense Growth after the COVID-19 Pandemic
During COVID-19, doctors and physicians have been highly recommending protein based foods to strengthen an individual’s immunity and fight against the virus. According to research studies it has been confirmed that protein deficiency is linked to impaired immune system function which rises the probability of getting infected with virus. Moreover, the pandemic has raised tremendous awareness about weight management and other health issues amongst huge population which has led to a rise in demand for protein based fat replacing foods. The way coronavirus affected global food supply chain, it resulted in an increase in alternative protein based foods to maintain diet and health. Leading players in the market have augmented their production do as to cater to the increasing demand, which in turn is boosting the protein based fat replacers market globally.
By Source, Animal Based Protein Fat Replacers are Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period 2022-2030.
Animal based fat replacers include meat proteins, whey proteins, dairy proteins which replaces the fats with healthy amino acids. Vitamin B12, Vitamin D and important omega 3 fatty acids, for example, are abundant in milk products and fatty fish. Animal based protein have been consumed by a large population for a very long time, but some of these sources have fatty acids which are harmful for the human body leading to various diseases. To overcome these challenges leading manufacturers are expanding their array of animal based protein fat replacers to cater to the requirements of nutritional formulators. Whey based and dairy based proteins for fat replacements are gaining popularity due to their high nutritional protein values. Thus, to cater to these demands protein based fat replacer ingredient manufacturers have ramped up investments on advanced processing technologies for protein isolates to cater to rising demand, which is driving the demand of global protein based fat replacers market.
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on Global Protein Based Fat Replacers Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2030 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global Protein Based Fat Replacers Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2021
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will include comparison of different products offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
By Application, Bakery Products is Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Segment Over the Forecast Period.
Protein based fat replacers are used in a wide range of items in the food sector, including meat, dairy, and baked goods. Except for bread, many baked items such as cakes, cookies, laminated pastries, and so on have significant fat content in their formulations, necessitating the use of distinct bakery fats that impart product-specific quality traits through their functions. Despite the fact that fat is necessary for baked product quality, various protein based fat replacers have been created to replace fat in their formulations due to the link between high fat intake and chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and coronary heart disease. Plant based proteins such as soy protein, wheat protein are widely being used in bakery products to increase its nutritional value by maintaining its taste. Moreover companies are introducing new sources of protein concentrates for functional foods as they are not constrained to just nutrition bars and shakes anymore. They are being used in a variety of products, including chips, ice cream, and even water. In the beverage segment, protein based fat replacers has exploded into dairy alternatives and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffees. Thus, with the wide range of applications into different food items protein based fat replacers market is gaining huge popularity globally.
By Region, the Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Show the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Years, Driven by the Rise in Increased Awareness About Health Issues Amongst a Large Population.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest numbers of overweight and obesity issues amongst a large population. But on the other hand, in the last few years, the rising awareness amongst huge population towards a healthy lifestyle and better food choices has led to an increased demand for protein based fat replacers in countries like India, Japan and the rest of Asian countries. The leading players in Asian market are looking forward to introduce various protein based fat replacement foods to attract consumers and offer them grab-and-go convenient nutrition solutions and satiety-promoting, snack-attack satisfying foods. Protein based fats replacement foods such as soy proteins, wheat proteins, dairy proteins are now being used in various food products such as snack bars and salads, bakery products, beverages. Thus, with these factors protein based fat replacers market is gaining huge popularity in Asia Pacific.
The key market participants operating in the global protein based fat replacers market are:
• ADM
• Ashland
• Axiom Foods, Inc
• Burcon
• Calpro Specialities
• Cargill, Incorporated
• CP Kelco U.S., Inc.
• DSM
• Glanbia plc
• GLICO NUTRITION CO.,LTD.
• Ingredion
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.,
• Kerry
• Nestlé
• NOW Health Group, Inc.
• Roquette Frères
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• Other Market Participants
Global Protein Based Fat Replacers Market
By Source
• Plant based
o Soy Protein
o Wheat Protein
o Potato Protein
o Pea Protein
o Others
• Animal based
o Whey Protein
o Meat Protein
o Dairy Protein
o Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Powder
By Application
• Bakery products
• Dairy products
• Snacks and cereals
• Processed meat
• Beverages
• Supplements
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Purchase the latest in-depth Protein Based Fat Replacers Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1107
