Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,629 in the last 365 days.

All Sports Television Network Adds Esports Docuseries to Lineup

All Sports Television Network logo

Network will broadcast esports docuseries centered around a worldwide event for female gamers.

DETROIT, MI, US, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network announces that it will air the esports docuseries “Girl Gamers: Now Is Our Time”. The three-part series, which will begin airing the week of April 3, takes a look into the world of gaming and its impact on female gamers throughout the globe. It also delves into the trials and tribulations experienced by young women wanting to participate in esports.

“As esports has grown over the years, the female community of gamers has been underrepresented on the international scene. As a result, this creates a perception that females are not as passionate as males about gaming,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of the All Sports Television Network. “This docuseries clearly illustrates that females are just as engaged and are as talented as their male counterparts.”

"The Girl Gamers docuseries chronicles the struggles that women still have in the gaming space, but also celebrates all these awesome gamers that are paving the way for future generations of women pro gamers,” said Sharon Lin of Metta.gg, a founding partner of the event. "GIRLGAMER’s existence has been pivotal to raise awareness and empower the female communities in esports."

About the Girl Gamer Challenge
The GIRL GAMER Esports Festival (www.girlgamer.gg), which first began in 2017, is an exciting, award-winning event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in esports. It gathers popular esports athletes, casters, and cosplayers, and is building a diverse worldwide fan base of women inclusion supporters.

The GIRL GAMER Challenge is a new competition that is played online and run alongside the GIRL GAMER Esports Festival world circuit. It is an event where females can compete in a comfortable environment, without being bullied or discriminated against, and demonstrate their true gaming skills.

Riki Smith
All Sports Television Network
+1 747-234-7902
info@astnetwork.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

All Sports Television Network Adds Esports Docuseries to Lineup

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.