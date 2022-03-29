West Virginia Division of Highways announces major construction to start on Jefferson Road widening project

In April 2019, Gov. Justice approved the bid award for the project to Kokosing Construction Company for $46.8 million to design and build the five-lane upgrade. Since then, much work has been done behind the scenes, planning, obtaining rights of way, and making arrangements to move utilities along the route. However, Wriston said the complicated project has taken time. Contractors have had to coordinate with utility companies, the city of South Charleston, CSX Transportation, and various property owners along the approximately 1.7-mile route. In addition to widening Jefferson Road to five lanes, the project will replace a congested dogleg intersection and rail crossing at the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike and Jefferson Road with a new bridge and roundabout. Heavy growth along Corridor G has led to growing congestion on Jefferson Road, especially during the holiday season and on weekends. The Jefferson Road widening project will work in conjunction with a new half-mile connector road to link Jefferson Road with RHL Boulevard. That project will add an additional access road to the Trace Fork Shopping Center, allowing direct access to Jefferson Road and alleviating congestion on both Jefferson Road and Corridor G. In September 2021, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for more than $10.9 million to build the connector road, which includes the construction of a 420-foot bridge. The first project in the series of three designed to alleviate congestion on Corridor G was completed in September 2021 when the WVDOH opened West Virginia's first Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or R-CUT, at the intersection of Oakwood Road and Corridor G. The R-CUT was designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly on Corridor G by shortening wait times at the traffic lights and redirecting traffic coming off Oakwood Road to two new U-turns; a faster and safer design. “This project, in conjunction with the RHL Boulevard project and the new R-CUT, will greatly alleviate congestion along Corridor G and improve travel times once complete,” Wriston said.​