Global Analysis 2022-2030: Crossed Roller Bearings Market by Regional Segmentation, Growth Factor, Opportunities
Global crossed roller bearings market was valued at US$ 1327.0 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossed roller bearings, also referred to as crossed roller slideway, comprises of two sets of races and bearings which are arranged at right angles to one another. Cylindrical bearings or rollers are mounted along the length of a rail. Crossed roller bearings offer more linear motion precision, stiffness, and weight-bearing capability than other frequently used friction-reducing devices like ball bearings. They can also withstand moment loads, radial forces, and tilting loads, unlike ball bearings. This allows one crossed roller bearing to replace many ball bearings, reducing the amount of space needed for ball bearings and the accompanying material costs. The development in the industrial sector along with investments towards development of smart factories has enhanced the applications of crossed roller bearings in these sectors and showcases positive growth prospects for global crossed roller bearings market over the forecast period. Large-diameter cross roller bearings is required by machine tools in the construction, mining, and agricultural industries. The need for big diameter bearings is expected to rise in these industries, bolstering the growth of crossed roller bearings market.
The global crossed roller bearings market size is expected to reach USD 1618 million by 2030, according to a new report by Absolute Markets Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for customized crossed roller bearings owing to upgrade and expansion of existing manufacturing facilities along with adoption of innovative machineries and technologies across industries is fueling the growth of global crossed roller bearings market.
Key findings of Crossed Roller Bearings Market
• The structure of the tapered crossed roller bearings enables it to accommodate axial loads in both the directions, including radial loads and tilting moments, which has escalated its adoption across a wide array of industrial applications. The crossed roller bearings variant is further anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR over the period of next eight years
• The ability of crossed roller bearings to withstand large axial and radial loads has enhanced its applicability in industrial robots, along with other end-use applications. Significant investments towards industrial robots is anticipated to fuel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
• Medical equipment is the second fastest growing application category in the global crossed roller bearings market over the forecast period. Their high precision makes them particularly desirable for indexing tables found in blood centrifuges. Increasing investments towards development on surgery support robots is contributing towards the segment’s growth in the global market.
• Indirect channels of distribution is gaining traction in the global crossed roller bearings market and is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate over the period of next eight years. Manufacturers are increasingly engaging with distributors to expand their geographical presence and increase consumer base.
• Asia Pacific led the global crossed roller bearings market and is anticipated to accelerate at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Increasing industrial investment in the region is favoring the region’s growth in the global market.
List of Prominent Players of Crossed Roller Bearings Market:
• AEC
• BMD
• CPM S.p.A
• GMT Europe GmbH
• Hiwin Corporation
• IBO GmbH
• IKO International
• ISB Industries
• Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.
• LYC Bearing Corporation
• NSK Ltd.
• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
• SKF
• THB BEARINGS CO.,LTD.
• THE TIMKEN COMPANY
• THK CO., LTD.
• Other Market Participants
Crossed Roller Bearings Market Segmentation
Crossed Roller Bearings Type Outlook
• Cylindrical Crossed Roller Bearings
• Tapered Crossed Roller Bearings
• Others
Crossed Roller Bearings Dimension Outlook
• Less than 50mm
• 50mm to 150 mm
• 150mm to 300mm
• 300mm to 450mm
• 450mm to 600mm
• 600mm to 750mm
• More than 750mm
Crossed Roller Bearings Application Outlook
• Industrial Equipment
o Machine Tools
o Grinding Machines
o Material Handling Equipment
o Precision Rotary Tables
o Others
• Industrial Robots
• Semiconductor Processing Machines
• Medical Equipment
o X-Ray Equipment
o CT Scanners
o Surgery Support Robots
o Others
• Radar Systems
• Radio and Optical Telescopes
• Others
Crossed Roller Bearings Distribution Channel Outlook
• Direct
• Indirect
Crossed Roller Bearings Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
