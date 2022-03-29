Global Animal AgTech Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Any business will only grow if it is successful in addressing the needs and demands of its consumers that too within a specific period of time and in order to do so, it needs to have a strong and robust supply chain. COVID-19 is disrupting many industries, and the farming or animal husbandry has not remained untouched from it. The growth of the animal agtech market is being driven by the surging demand for upward-going productivity along with curbing the rate of infections and diseases in cattle. Age-old farming techniques are now being changed as farmers are being forced to innovate and adopt new digital tools faster than ever to bring down the damage and rising costs. To ensure profitability, farmers are required to take urgent action to respond to changing conditions.
The animal agtech market is not only helping the farmers in managing costs by cutting down additional expenses but also enhancing their efficiency in terms of milking and other things. Despite high benefits, the growth or the animal agtech market faces hindrance in the form of low awareness in terms of animal agriculture solutions. Several countries are still relying on age-old farming techniques, which make their cattle more prone to diseases. Due to the diseases, many animals die and the farmers have to incur huge number of losses. Meanwhile the animal agtech market is forecasted to flourish due to several reasons. One of the major reasons is growing number of partnerships with government or government-affiliated bodies. These bodies or organizations not only create awareness among farmers but also provide multiple subsidies so that they can start using animal agtech. This ensures stronger rate of adoption.
Emergence of IT companies that provide animal agtech has also been a boon for this industry. Several companies in the region of Asia Pacific have been driving the growth of the animal agtech market rapidly. Countries like India, where majority of population is engaged in agriculture is significantly contributing towards the growth of this market.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global animal agtech market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Benefits of Procuring the Global Animal AgTech Market:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Animal AgTech Market
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Global Animal AgTech Market Share in 2021, By Region
Key Takeaways:
• The global animal agtech Market is expected to witness at an estimated CAGR of 13.61% over the forecast period.
• The animal agtech market today is solving several problems that have been haunting the farmers for a long.
• Current COVID-19 pandemic situation is likely to be a blessing in disguise for the animal agtech market as smarter solutions are being implemented and adopted in the times where people are more aware about diseases and infection.
• Strong adoption rate among farmers with small and medium size of farm is one of the driving factors for the animal agtech market.
• Companies in association with the government bodies are helping farmers to create more value for their products and also cut down costs.
A few of the major players operating in the animal agtech market are listed below:
• AGDATA Australia
• AgriWebb
• Armenta
• BinSentry Inc.
• CattleMax
• Chetu Inc.
• Farmbrite
• Folio3 Software Inc.
• Global Livestock Management Systems LLC
• Landmark Systems
• Livestocked
• Moonsyst International
• Nedap Livestock Management
• Simple Ag Solutions, Inc.
• Telit
• White Mountains Livestock Company LLC
• Other Market Participants
Global Animal AgTech Market:
By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
By Deployment
• Cloud
• On Premise
By Platform
• Web-based
• App-based
By Farm Size
• Small and Medium Farms
• Large Farms
By Application
• Nutrition and Feed Management
• Livestock Tracking and Location Management
• Inventory and Supply Chain
• Breeding Management
• Animal Health Monitoring
• Farm Security and Monitoring
• Others
By Farm Type
• Cattle
• Swine
• Poultry
• Goats and Sheep
• Mixed Farms
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
