Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post Titled: Erectile Dysfunction

40 percent of men between the ages of 40-70, and 70 percent of men above the age of 70 suffer from ED. What do you do next?

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 announces new blog post in regards to Erectile Dysfunction. Most men will experience some form of erectile dysfunction, known as ED, at some point in their lives. If you’re one of the unlucky ones, don’t panic – there are plenty of steps you can take to get your libido and performance back on track. If you are suffering from ED, you are not alone. According to the Massachusetts Male Aging Study, 40 percent of men between the ages of 40-70, and 70 percent of men above the age of 70 suffer from ED. What do you do next? ED has a variety of causes and is often treatable. If left untreated, it can result in severe emotional stress to both the patients and their partners. For tips to overcome ED and get your life back on track from the doctor visit https://www.balance7.com/have-erectile-dysfunction-heres-what-to-do-next









Attachment

Dr. Nooristani Balance7 Holly Davidson Holly@iconnectyou.today 323 513 4804