“BePreparedExpo.com” Awarded “BEST-OF-UTAH” Education Exposition Showcase for Prepper Survivalists at SANDY EXPO Center
“BePreparedExpo.com” is a “BEST OF UTAH” Exposition & Education Showcase with the Highest Rating, Most 5-Star Reviews in ‘Survivalism’ in the Intermountain West
We uniquely provide the highest quality Emergency Preparedness products, along with real-life education, in order to teach & help every Prep-Survivalist learn how to live safely & comfortably.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is emergency preparedness? The term refers to the steps you take to make sure you are safe before, during and after an emergency or natural disaster. These plans are important for your safety in both natural disasters and man-made disasters. Examples of natural disasters are floods, blizzards, tornadoes and earthquakes. Man-made disasters can include explosions, fires, chemical and biological attacks. Since the events of September 11, 2001, and more recently, Hurricane Katrina, Americans are more aware of emergencies. According to a 2004 Harris Poll, 96 percent of Americans feel it is important to prepare for emergencies, but less than 20 percent describe themselves as totally prepared.
— Christopher Turpin, Founder
Despite guidelines from government organizations and community based services like the American Red Cross, only 42 percent of Americans have created a personal emergency kit. People with disabilities may be especially vulnerable during and after emergencies. In an emergency, many systems you rely on may not function as well as they usually do. Familiar landmarks and usual travel routes you and your service animal know may be altered. Utilities like electricity, water, gas and phone service may be disrupted. You might need to temporarily evacuate to a shelter which may not be fully accessible for your needs. The tips and strategies in this newsletter can help you plan to be prepared for these situations.
THE PREMIER EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXPO IN THE USA. Whether, Preparing for a Natural Disaster, Social Break Down or the Zombie Apocalypse, everyone will find what they are looking for at the BE PREPARED EXPO 2022.
~ TICKET PRICES:
One Person Admission: $10.00 or Early Bird Price of: $8.00
Family-of-4 Admission: $25.00 or Early Bird Price of: $20.00
Children Under 12: FREE
( Tickets are good for both days )
~ HOURS:
APRIL 22, 2022 … 12pm to 6pm
APRIL 23, 2022 … 9am to 6pm
Mountain America Expo, Unit C, 9575 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Survivalism is a social movement of individuals or groups (called survivalists or preppers) who proactively prepare for emergencies, including natural disasters, as well as disruptions to social, political, or economic order https://www.preppershowsusa.com/prepper-show/be-prepared-expo-2022/ Preparations may anticipate short-term scenarios or long-term, on scales ranging from personal adversity, to local disruption of services, to international or global catastrophe. Survivalism may be limited to preparing for a personal emergency, such as job loss or being stranded in the wild or under adverse weather conditions. The emphasis is on self-reliance, stockpiling supplies, and gaining survival knowledge and skills. Survivalists often acquire emergency medical and self-defense training, stockpile food and water, prepare to become self-sufficient, and build structures such as survival retreats or underground shelters that may help them survive a catastrophe. Use of the term survivalist dates from the early 1980s ( .en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivalism ).
prep·per / ˈprepər /
Noun: prepper; plural noun: preppers: A person who believes a catastrophic disaster or emergency is likely to occur in the future and makes active preparations for it, typically by stockpiling food, ammunition, and other supplies … Example: "there's no agreement among preppers about what disaster is most imminent." ( .visitsaltlake.com/event/be-prepared-expo-2022/32623/ )
It’s a known fact: 2020 and 2021 were both a disaster. 2022 doesn’t have to be. First, get yourself a quality laptop. There is no getting away from the fact that we all live through our computers, so sourcing a good model from the start makes sense. Then get surfing. These prepper websites will help you prepare for the worst. These are the biggest and best prepper, survivalism, and homesteading websites in the world. Some cover prepping in general; others cover more specific prepping niches, like gardening and food preparedness. The one thing they all have in common is useful information. ( .eventlooking.com/preparedness-expos-2022 )
Prepper Talk Radio is a live broadcast AM Radio talk show about preparedness and survival broadcast weekly from October 2015 to December 2018. Scott Stallings; the founder of PrepperCon, the nation's largest preparedness and survival expo, and Shane Coles; a lifelong prepper, blogger and survival expert co-host the show. Prepping, self-sufficiency, self-reliance, water storage, food storage, firearms, self-defense and mindset are just a few of the many topics discussed with our expert weekly guests. If you're hoping to learn more about the fun and enjoyable side of prepping and emergency preparedness without the doom and gloom (ok, maybe there's a little), look no further than Prepper Talk Radio. Listen live each Friday at 2PM MST on .ktalkmedia.com, AM 1640 in SLC, UT., or with the k-talk radio app. New episodes will be uploaded here after each live broadcast.
-Benjamin Franklin said, "An ounce of Prevention … is Better than a Pound of Cure"
Get DISCOUNTED TICKETS TODAY ( .bepreparedexpo.com/shop )
A passion for God, Family and Country, PTR^3.0 is relaunched bigger and better. Combining 3 lifetimes of experienced, tried, and true prepping and self-reliance with diverse backgrounds educationally, vocationally and regionally. Aligned on the principles of God, Family and Country to help build a stronger more prepared community and Nation. A GOD AND FAMILY CENTERED SELF-RELIANT COMMUNITY. PTR^3.0 Welcomes All To Join Our Mission To Save This Way of Life. PTR^3.0 believes every person and family has an obligation to be or become self-reliant and to help build stronger, more prepared communities for all of life's unexpected emergencies, BIG or small. It doesn't matter if someone calls themselves a prepper, a survivalist, a citizen or patriot; ‘we are all in this together.’ The mission is to survive, thrive and carry on traditions of liberty and self-reliance through our faith and fellowship.
Podcasts are Available on ‘Spreaker’ …Over 131,000 downloads including our Original ‘Ktalk Radio Show’ are available on ‘Spreaker’ for download or listen. Click the links below and like, subscribe and engage with us | Shane Coles, The Prepared Guy | Scott Stallings, Mr. PrepperCon | Paris Cluff, Financial Self-Reliance | .iheart.com/podcast/53-prepper-talk-radio-28286881 | .podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prepper-talk-radio/id1325927895 | .open.spotify.com/show/5yokKX7ZKmWo7xuBGudqHI | .spreaker.com/show/prepper-talk-radio | .podbay.fm/p/prepper-talk-radio | .player.fm/series/prepper-talk-radio | .podchaser.com/podcasts/prepper-talk-radio-598427/episodes | .owltail.com/podcast/52420-Prepper-Talk-Radio | .listennotes.com/podcasts/prepper-talk-radio-the-prepared-guy-23KvwlYCQnf | ( .preppertalkradio.com )
Being able to see a lot of the projects, methods, and tips that content creators upload every single day is a great way to learn things that I might not have mastered, or to find new ideas for weekend projects and ways to innovate my own self-sufficient journey. If one searches for survival or prepping content on YouTube, they will have countless of hours of outdoor, or in-the-home hacks at their disposal. And the best thing is, it’s free, it doesn’t cost a subscription, and anyone can pause it and save it for a later day. With each description, I have also included a link to their channels in the headline, so anyone can easily head on over and check out their best stuff to see what their YouTube survival channel is all about. Because I am always watching this type of content on YouTube, I made this extensive list of top survival-related YouTube channels that are worth checking out. I have ranked them in order of subscribers, which in the YouTube world, is a good measure of popularity and excellent survival hacks. There are a lot of channels in this list, so you might want to bookmark this page, and come back later on for some survival weekend viewing.
