Smoke Detector Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global Smoke Detector Market size is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, from $1,807.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North Americadominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over 36.6% share of the global Smoke Detector Market size.

Smoke detectors minimize the hazards caused due to accidental fire outbreaks by using an alarm system to detect accumulation of smoke. The smoke detectors may or may not be attached to water sprinklers which turn on with the discernment of smoke, and thereby avoid human and property loss. Fire safety is an important part of building planning and construction, and the stringent governmental laws are making it necessary to installation smoke detection systems in commercial, residential, and industrial structures.Smoke detectors are most widely classified into types, namely, photoelectric smoke detectors and ionization smoke detectors. However, dual sensors smoke detectors are also available, which integrate both photoelectric as well as ionization principles.

The global Smoke Detector Market is divided on the basis of installation type, product type, enduser, and region. By installation type, the market is bifurcated into hardwired and battery-operated smoke detectors. By product type, it is fragmented into ionization smoke detectors, photoelectric smoke detectors, dual sensor smoke detectors, and others. Based on enduser, the market is classified into commercial, manufacturing, residential, automotive, telecommunications, oil, gas & mining, and others.

The ionization smoke detectors are more responsive to flaming fires or immediate fires, whereas the photoelectric smoke detectors respond to smoldering fires, which are slowly spread without alarming the occupants. Thus, it is necessary for the engineers to design the fire prevention system considering criteria such as type of possible fire outbreak, size of rooms, number of occupants, type of building, and others to choose the suitable kind of detector. Taking this in consideration, the photoelectric smoke detectors are more widely utilized globally.

North Americaaccounted for the highest revenue in 2019 compared to other regions due to growth in consumer spending on construction activities especially in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the stringent government laws and regulations are fostering the demand of smoke detector installations; thereby, driving the Smoke Detector Market growth in the region.

Market players-

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Control, Nest labs, Protec Fire Detection Plc, Robert Bosch, SECOM CO., LTD, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation.

