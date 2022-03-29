Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Sale To Reach USD 1,185.9 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for PET polymer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market is expected to reach USD 1,185.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the dimethyl terephthalate market is primarily owing to the increasing application of this organic compound, especially in the production of polyethylene terephthalate.

The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities.

The global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market that enable the businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors. The reports provides in-depth assessment of key companies in the market along with a SWOT analysis.

Approximately all dimethyl terephthalate produced across the globe is consumed in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET plastics are the most preferred materials in the packaging industry. It is extensively deployed for packaging of various food and beverage products owing to its lightweight, durable, impact-resistance, and hygienic properties, as well as it maintains the freshness of the products.

Key participants include

SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Artenius Turkpet, Cepsa Quimica, AB Enterprises, Eastman Chemical Company, Teijin Ltd., Oxxynova GmbH, Sinopec Limited, SASA, Bongaigaon Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., and Petrocel SA, among others.

It is predominantly consumed in the packaging of drinking water and carbonated soft drinks, and hence a significant share of PET resins is utilized in the production of PET bottles. This plastic is considered an exceptional barrier material that prevents the transfer of chemicals, making it most appropriate for the food & beverage and cosmetics industry. Additionally, these bottles find extensive usage in various consumable products, including detergents, alcoholic beverages, medicines, and personal care products & cosmetics.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, solid dimethyl terephthalate contributed to the largest market share in 2020.

By application, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the forecast period. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the thermoplastic with the most extensive application across the globe, and it is the most preferred solution for the packaging of consumable products. Moreover, fabrics made from PET are durable and flexible, and when combined with materials such as cotton, can decrease shrinking, wrinkling, and makes it tear-resistant.

By distribution channel, online sales channel dominated the market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the period 2019-2026. Online sales channel helps the market players to have access to a broader market irrespective of whether they have physical presence in that region or not.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is attributed to the increasing industrialization, strong economic growth, and growing investment activities in developing countries, including India, and China, among others. Also, the rising demand from the end-user industries like the automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global dimethyl terephthalate market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Solid Dimethyl Terephthalate

Liquid Dimethyl Terephthalate

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

