Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

The global oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 26.2% in 2028,

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global oncolytic virus therapies market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapies market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Oncolytic Virus Therapies market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry entails useful insights into the estimated Oncolytic Virus Therapies market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Exponential rise in cancer across the globe and increased investment in research and development of effective therapies is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Size – USD 94.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends – Rise in the number of cancer research institutes.

Governments in developing countries are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding different causes of cancer. Advancement in technology facilitates development of cost-effective therapies and pipeline projects, which is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage people to opt for early diagnosis which will increase the patient pool of oncolytic virus therapy. However, there are some common side-effects of the therapy, which include chills, nausea, fatigue, fever, flu-like symptoms, and injection site pain. This hinders oncolytic virus therapies market revenue growth.

Key players in the market include Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., Amgen Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen, Inc., and ViroCure.

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins. It also provides information about their current advancements and key market strategies. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapies market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

Rise in number of research institutes for development of effective therapies and drugs to treat and study cancer, particularly in developing countries, is driving the growth of cancer research institute segment. Increased investment by private and government sectors into these institutions is driving segment growth.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The U.S. is the primary contributor and is expected to witness high growth due to the large amount of funding by the private firms and government for clinical trials. Other factors driving the oncolytic virus therapies market are an increase in research and development initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases, easy approval for clinical trials, and availability of highly sophisticated research infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapies market on the basis of virus type, application, end-use, and region:

Virus Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

Reovirus

Newcastle Disease Virus

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solid Tumors

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Glioblastoma

Melanoma

Hematological Malignancies

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Myeloma

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market

Chapter 4: Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

