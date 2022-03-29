Face Mask Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global face mask market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Face Mask market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Face Mask market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Face Mask industry entails useful insights into the estimated Face Mask market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Face masks are generally composed of layers of nonwoven polypropylene. Melt blown polypropylene finds use as the middle layer of various certified medical face masks and in the production of respirators, including, N-99 and N95, due to its highly efficient filtering capability. Propylene fibers block airborne particles while enabling easy flow of air. The key benefit offered by use of nonwoven propylene is a significant price reduction as compared to woven or knitted spun yarns owing to the technique used to produce the material.

Face mask market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to presence of large population resulting in a larger consumer base and increasing prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases. In addition, rising disposable income and growing demand for disposable face masks in developing countries such as India and China are causative of steady market revenue growth in the region.

Key players in the market include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

The Global Face Mask et Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in a drastic increase in demand for personal respiratory protection such as face masks as a safety measure to avoid contracting the infectious virus and to curb its spread. Coronavirus spreads primarily from one person to other via respiratory droplets and use of face masks provides a barrier to prevent respiratory droplets of an infected person from reaching others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Face Mask et market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Face Mask et market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

