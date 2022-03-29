Online Naarzagi - The latest song by Jaybird and Kaki: The new anthem of Love and Naarzagi for Modern India is here

Watch this lovely Indian-Pop song on Youtube ( VEVO ) - https://youtu.be/MYPKETaZPy4?t=189 Online Naarazgi - Jaybird and Kaki with Abhishek and Honey lakhera - Watch Video - https://youtu.be/MYPKETaZPy4?t=189 Jaybird - Singer/Songwriter/Composer. Follow - http://instagram.com/jaybird_official/

The latest song by Jaybird and Kaki, starring Abhishek and Honey is the new anthem of Love for Modern India. Get ready to Groove to this catchy melody.

Modern India needs Modern Music. Music that’s represents today’s youth, their thoughts, their way of living, their values and yet truly, purely and beautifully Indian.” — Kaki Singer

UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India is home to over a billion people, accommodating incredible cultural diversity between languages, religious traditions and with that the sources of Indian music are endless, and its potentials are without limit. In the past Indian music obtained its inspiration and its ingredients from generations of inherited popular and classical music, as well as from western music. With time, India has learned to adapt to different cultures, traditions and music styles. The western impact has brought about “a new great tradition of modernisation”.

But are we losing and replacing all of our traditions or is it just about a change we needed to grow, to adapt, to learn new things from around the world. We wish that it could’ve been the latter but to our dismay, much of our generation is leaning towards the first one. And in no way learning and accepting change is wrong but at what cost, lately the music of India has westernised so much that we rarely see any Indian instruments in our songs.

Well amidst all this chaos a song has been released that is a perfect example of how this beautiful mixture of all the western cultures yet Indian with all its traditions and values, this ‘Modern India’ can be put into a song. With the changing India, the ‘love’ has changed with it, definitely not the definition itself but the way we express our emotions through chats and emojis, the way we express our anger through blocking ‘their’ accounts, the way we show our love through exchanging hearts (well that remained quite same). In all, we can’t sing the same songs we used to sing 20 years back from the beautiful fields and the back of a tree. We needed something new, something that express our feelings as of now.

To be put precisely presenting #onlinenaarazgi, the latest music video with the duo Jaybird and Kaki in this epic Indian-Pop funky love song that will make you fall in love with the feeling of love itself. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to this Desi Dance Song. Written by Jaybird himself with Manish Lohani, this song will make you feel the ups and downs of love and will set your summer on fire. The Music Video is shot at Laxmi Vilas in the beautiful city Udaipur which already makes it pleasing to the eyes. Loaded with all the Indian Instruments this song brings back the time when modern Indian music explored more than just western music production.

Even with all this Desi Swag, the song reveals the new age problems in love. What do you do when your #truelove ghosts you? As they say, modern problems require modern solutions, in today’s time this “Online Naarazgi” needs to be dealt with.

Produced by Talentsofworld Production, the music video features Abhishek and Honey Lakhera and shows the typical relationship between every other Indian couple, we love, we fight but in the end isn’t that all we have.

Trends come and go but the Love and Naarazgi remain, don’t let your angry moments get in between your love and let the lyrics of this song heal the distance between your love birds.

This season celebrate your Indian Love with this latest track and don’t forget to share your feelings and this song with your loved ones. This goes without saying that it doesn’t matter how much we modernise or westernise, in our hearts, we’ll remain desi. We’ll still use the same slangs that we use today, we’ll still express the same emotions we do today whatever the medium. It’s high time we say we are proud of our traditions and love, accept and embrace them the same way we embrace the western culture. Maybe one day we’ll create a beautiful harmony between these two and do justice to it just like this song did.

Jaybird - Online Naarazgi ( Official Music Video ) ft. Kaki Singer