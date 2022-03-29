Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Near Infrared Spectroscopy market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy industry entails useful insights into the estimated Near Infrared Spectroscopy market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size – USD 270 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Surge in application in agriculture sector

A novel research report on global Near Infrared Spectroscopy has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

Near infrared spectroscopy is used in medicine to provide information about oxygen saturation of hemoglobin within microcirculation. It can be used to assess microvascular and oxygenation function in brain or in peripheral tissues. Near infrared spectroscopy is also used in pediatric critical care to manage patients after cardiac surgery. The technology is more likely to be suggested for patients due to its non-invasive, painless process, and it helps critical care physicians with an estimate of cardiac output.

Near infrared spectroscopy market in North America accounted for largest market share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing investment in innovative spectroscopy modalities, and high healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of leading providers of near infrared spectroscopy systems in countries in the region are other factors driving market growth.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Horiba Ltd., and Lumex Instruments.

Near infrared spectroscopy helps in identifying healthy and infected seeds. It can also classify the degree to which seeds are infected. Near infrared spectroscopy is an accurate and non-destructive detection method with potential for quality control of seeds and safety assessment, which drives its demand in agricultural industry. However, high cost of near infrared spectroscopy devices and lack of awareness are some factors hindering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 200 types of diseases as a result of consumption of contaminated food every year. It is also estimated that more than 600 million people fall ill from intake of unsafe food and approximately 420,000 die every year due to the same. Contaminated food is a major cause of concern and application of near infrared spectroscopy to test the quality of food is driving growth of the near infrared spectroscopy market revenue.

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Near Infrared Spectroscopy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near infrared spectroscopy market on the basis of modality, technology, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Medical uses

Astronomical Spectroscopy

Remote Monitoring

Agriculture

Particle Measurement

Material Science

Industrial uses

Others

Key points discussed in the report for Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Chapter 4: Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Overview:

The global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

