Zero Emission Aircraft Engines Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero-emission aircraft engines market size reached USD 7.87 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing air traffic and increasing need to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations will boost revenue growth of the market. Harmful emissions is a serious issue in aviation industry, and a better way of propulsion is required to alleviate the problem. Additionally, as a result of implications of stringent emission standards imposed by various governments, various aircraft manufacturers have shifted to zero-emission concept. Zero-emission aircraft engines play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as air pollution and noise pollution while increasing efficiency of the aircraft.

However, concerns regarding technological challenges and lack of awareness of zero-emission aircraft are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Turbofan segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for fuel efficiency in aircraft as turbofan system increases volume of air propelled through it and gradually decreases average exhaust gas velocity.

Hydrogen segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to minimize and eliminate air pollutants such as nitrogen oxide from aircraft emissions, thereby limiting adverse environmental impact.

Medium-haul segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for less fuel consumption and comfortable journey

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing zero-emission aircraft engines such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), BETA Technologies, Inc., Bye Aerospace, Inc., and ZeroAvia, Inc., among others in countries in the region

In March 2021, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that X-57 all-electric plane is nearly ready for take-off. This zero-emissions plane was designed by NASA to show how passenger aircraft could switch from traditional combustion engines to electric motors for cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable air travel. The development aims to reduce carbon footprints while making aircraft more energy efficient than traditional aircraft.

Zero Emission Aircraft Engines Market segmentation :

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Turboprop

Turbofan

Blended Wing Body

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hydrogen

Electric

Solar

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Short-haul

Medium-haul

Long-haul

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Passenger Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

