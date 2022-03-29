Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Emergen Share, Analysis Report, Top Key Manufacturer To 2027 |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market exhibits comprehensive information that is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists during the decade 2020-2027. On the basis of historical data, Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market report provides key segments and their sub-segments, revenue and demand & supply data. Considering technological breakthroughs of the market Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is likely to appear as a commendable platform for emerging Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market investors.

The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.

Top key vendors in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market include are: SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to presence of key market players and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The U.S. holds a major share of the market in the region, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system in the region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premises Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

