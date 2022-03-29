Submit Release
Interior Minister to Participate in International Security Alliance's Ministerial Meeting

MOROCCO, March 29 - Morocco's Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit will lead, on Tuesday in UAE's Dubai, a high-level delegation to the ministerial meeting of the International Security Alliance (ISA).

In addition to the minister, the delegation includes Idriss Jouhari, Wali and Director General of Internal Affairs, Khalid Zerouali, Wali and Director of Immigration and Border Surveillance and Mohamed Moufakir, Wali and Director of International Cooperation.

This alliance, officially launched in 2017, represents an international working group, aiming to fight against extremism and cross-border crimes in all its forms, with the aim of strengthening the security and safety of member countries.

The participation of the Kingdom of Morocco in the fourth session of this alliance is part of the consolidation of relations between member states, especially in the field of protection against electronic dangers and will provide the opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen the proactive prevention of crimes of extremism and cross-border terrorism.

MAP 28 March 2022

 

