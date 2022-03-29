Digital Transformation Market Growth Opportunities, Product Scope, and Revenue Estimation by 2029
Digital transformation can transform, integrate and simplify daily business operations by enhancing performance efficiently.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in penetration of IoT-based products and devices in day-to-day life, increase in the usage of mobile devices and apps and rise in dependency of business on IoT-based products and solutions drive the digital transformation market growth.
However, factors such as underdeveloped ICT infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing nations, and high data security threats hinder the growth of the market.
In addition, the rise of independence of the retail, BFSI, and automotive sectors on IoT-based products & solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The report segments the digital transformation market based on solutions, services, end users, industry verticals, and region. By solution, the market is divided into cloud computing, big data, mobility, and social media.
Based on services, it is categorized into training, maintenance, and consulting. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.
By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom, healthcare, utility, retail, automotive, ICT, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major digital transformation market players such as SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., Dell EMC, Adobe Systems, Hewlett-Packard (HP), CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, and Accenture PLC are also provided in this report.
Key Benefits:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging digital transformation market trends and dynamics in the global digital transformation industry.
• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.
• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.
• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current digital transformation market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the digital transformation market is provided.
