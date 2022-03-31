FAUNA Audio Glasses receive two “Best of MWC 2022” awards at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Run 'n' Listen Look 'n' Listen

Yanko Design and Billboard both recognized FAUNA Audio Glasses as a stand-out product at the connectivity fair.

GRAZ, AUSTRIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAUNA, the revolutionary audio glasses that provide natural, immersive sound experiences using MEMS audio technology, received two awards at this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the largest and most influential event of the mobile communications industry in the world, which took place from 28 February to 3 March 2022 with 61,000 physical attendees and participants from almost 200 countries.

FAUNA Audio Glasses are developed to fit seamlessly into the users’ life. The audio glasses protect the wearers’ eyes and play vivid sound for music, audio books, and phone calls. The glasses provide the user with a completely new listening experience that redefines how they listen to their world. Available in both a sunglasses and a blue light filter version, the glasses are perfect for outside activities and working in front of a screen.

The first award comes from Yanko Design, where FAUNA was listed as “Best of MWC 2022”, amongst Yanko Design’s Top 8 picks for MWC.

Yanko Design writes “Sometimes, the best solutions are also the simplest and the most inconspicuous. That’s the kind of solution that Fauna’s audio sunglasses try to offer, solving multiple problems with a single and stylish product. Part eyewear and part open ear headphones, Fauna lets you enjoy your music while keeping safe and looking great, all at the same time. This kind of integrated solution will be critical in the next few years, especially as technology becomes even more deeply embedded in our lives.” *

The second award was granted by Billboard, “Best of MWC 2022” for “Best Personal Audio Product”. “Want great sound without that all-up-in-your ear feeling of earbuds or the don’t-talk-to-me vibe of over-the-ear headphones? Try Fauna audio glasses — yes, really — which have high-quality MEMS speakers that offer remarkably good sound that’s surprisingly inaudible to others.” **

Wearers have an open ear for everything that happens in their environment. This experience is facilitated by FAUNA's parent company USound who developed a dipole configuration based on MEMS loudspeakers used in the FAUNA audio glasses to maximize users' privacy.

USound MEMS loudspeakers enable the innovation of more ergonomic wearables and hearables, contributing to the miniaturization of the audio module of hearables, smart eyewear, and VR glasses.

For more information, visit www.wearfauna.com and www.usound.com.

