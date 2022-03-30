Google, McKinsey & HUL are the dream recruiters as per Dare2Compete Campus Employer Branding Survey

Google becomes the Dream Recruiter as per Dare2Compete Employer Branding Report 2022

FMCG loses its charm, Consulting takes the top spot as the most sought-after sector. Survey also unfurled various pain points of the campus recruitment cycle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google shines bright at the 1st spot in the category of Dream Companies 2022 among both, B-School and Engineering students, according to the findings of the Dare2Compete (D2C) Campus Employer Branding Report 2022. McKinsey emerged as the runner-up, followed by HUL in 3rd place in the B-School category.

Amazon won the rankings by the neck and grabbed the 4th position, leaving behind Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the 5th place. MBA students voted Bain & Company at 6th and Microsoft at 7th position. Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, and ITC Limited also made it to the Top 10 rankings, in that order.

In contrast to it, Amazon took a close second, with Microsoft coming in third in the engineering space. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys finished 4th and 5th place, respectively.

Annually, Dare2Compete CEBR has been providing valuable insights to help recruiters frame effective hiring strategies taking the mindset of students into consideration. The third edition of the report, based on survey responses of 4,407 B-School and 8,464 E-School students reflects the aspirations of B-Schoolers & E-Schoolers.

Tata Sons dominated the General Management domain for their TAS Leadership Programme, followed by Reliance, Aditya Birla Group (ABG), and Mahindra across all B-Schools.

B-Schoolers of premier 30 colleges, mentioned their desirable recruiters in FMCG, Consulting, BFSI, and New-Age/Tech-companies/Startups categories; in the FMCG/Beverage sector, HUL walked away with the first spot, while ITC Limited came second followed by P&G, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé.

McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company emerged as the top 3 desirable consulting companies. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. remain the top two most desirable Banking and Finance companies for the third year in a row.

E-Commerce giants Amazon (Rank 1) and Flipkart (Rank 2) once again won the hearts and minds of students across segments in the category of desirable New-Age Recruiters/Tech-companies/Startups. Surprisingly, Nykaa pipped Google to grab 3rd place!

Another trend that came into the limelight is that 50% of all B-School graduates expect a minimum monthly in-hand salary of INR 100,001-INR 150,000, whereas 49% of E-School students want an in-hand monthly salary of INR 50,001- INR 100,000 after graduation. Also, the majority of E-School graduates, irrespective of their stream, are willing to work as Software Engineers/Developers. The roles of Project Managers, Product Managers, and Data Scientists and Analysts are the next most popular.

Companies can also take into account that the majority of students voted for competitions like Case-Study, Quizzes, Simulations, etc. as the most desired engagement activity for connecting with recruiters, followed by Placement Talks. Speaking of the rewards from the competitions, students chose Direct Job/Internship Offers (PPOs) as the most favored, closely followed by Job/Internship Interview Offers (PPIs for final Interview).

As per the findings, the students who participated in competitions increased their odds of grabbing higher CTCs by a factor of 3x-5x. According to the respondent pool, more than 87% of the B-Schoolers who received the INR 27+ LPA package participated in more than 3 competitions. A similar result is drawn in the engineering landscape. More than 81% of the engineering candidates who received 15+ LPA packages competed in more than 1 competition.

Speaking of the popularity of competitions among students, Flipkart & Amazon took the top two spots in D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2022 for WiRED 5.0 and ACE 2021 respectively, giving each other a tough competition. HUL grabbed 3rd place for its flagship Case-study competition, L.I.M.E.

Google Code Jam continues to be the favorite among E-School students with Accenture Strategy Connect trailing in the 2nd place. Infosys HackWithInfy and Flipkart GRiD 3.0 secured the 3rd and 4th ranks, respectively. It can be drawn that the trend of hiring challenges is here to stay for long!

Domain-wise, Marketing took a back seat, with General Management emerging as the most desired domain among B-School students. Finance, Analytics, and Operations followed the order.

When compared to the previous year, there is a significant shift in the choice of sectors. Consulting led the list of the most sought-after sector, followed by FMCG/FMCD, E-Commerce, and BFSI. According to the report, even B-School freshers want to work in the Consulting industry this year rather than in the FMCG/FMCD sector.