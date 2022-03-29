Satellite Antenna Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the satellite antenna market size is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $3.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s satellite antenna industry growth analysis the market size is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rise in demand for small satellites is driving the satellite antenna market.

The global satellite antenna market consists of sales of satellite antenna devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is an apparatus designed to transmit or receive microwaves to satellites. Satellite antennas work by concentrating the satellite's transmitting power into a selected geographical region on earth to avoid interference from other signals transmitted from outside of the designated service area.

Global Satellite Antenna Market Trends

The development of ultra-compact satellite antennas for defense and combat purposes is a key trend in the satellite antenna market. Ultra-compact satellite antenna offers high data speed transmission for IP based voice and video transfer capabilities since it operates on multiple bands such as Ku, KA, X and Q. Ultra-compact satellite antenna connects ground control stations to advanced ground combat vehicles while offering seamless transfer of information and communication capabilities which are vital for ground troops in a crucial mission.

Global Satellite Antenna Market Segments

The global satellite antennae market is segmented:

By Antenna Type: Flat Panel Antenna, Parabolic Reflector Antenna, Horn Antenna

By Component Type: Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters, Others

By Frequency Band: C Band, K/KU/KA Band, S and L Band, X Band, VHF and UHF Band, Others

By Application: Space, Land, Maritime

By Geography: The global satellite antennas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides satellite antenna market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global satellite antenna market, satellite antenna market share, satellite antenna market segments and geographies, satellite antenna market players, satellite antenna market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The satellite antenna market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SAS, Cobham PLC, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Elite Antennas Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Macdonald, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Space Star Aerospace Technology Applications Co. Lt, Viasat Inc, Inmarsat Global Limited, Kymeta Corporation, and Norsat International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

