Poultry Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the poultry healthcare market size is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global poultry healthcare market size is expected to reach $10.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.26%. The increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks in poultry animals is expected to propel the growth of the poultry healthcare market.

The poultry healthcare market consists of sales of poultry healthcare services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide healthcare solutions for poultry, including eliminating sick birds, timely vaccinations, managing health care resources, and poultry management such as cleanliness, feeding and feed supply, housing, and others These services are provided for domesticated birds that include chicken, turkeys, duck, goose, quails and others.

Global Poultry Healthcare Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry healthcare market. These technological advancements include innovations in vaccines and other treatments.

Global Poultry Healthcare Market Segments

The global poultry healthcare market is segmented:

By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives

By Test: ELISA, PCR, Molecular Diagnostic Test, Laboratory Test

By Application: Farm, House

By Geography: The global poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry healthcare global market overviews, poultry healthcare global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global poultry healthcare market, poultry healthcare global market share, global poultry healthcare market segmentation and geographies, poultry healthcare global market players, poultry healthcare global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The poultry healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ceva, Zoetis, Venkys India, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Merk and Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Hester Biosciences Limited, ROMVAC COMPANY S.A., Eli Lilly and company, Bayer AG, Merial Animal Health, Indovax, Affini Tech Ltd, Bimeda Inc, and Indexx.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

