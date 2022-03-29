Sports Nutrition Market Players Focus On Product Innovation To Reach $51 Billion By 2026

Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the global sports nutrition market. Major companies operating in the sports nutrition sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, HealthXP, an online protein supplements store based out of India, launched Shield Whey, which blends whey protein with an array of immunity boosters focusing on the need of increasing immunity due to COVID-19.

The global sports nutrition market size is expected to grow from $32.69 billion in 2021 to $35.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.05%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach $51.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.38%.

Growing awareness of fitness and active living is significantly driving the growth of the sports nutrition market. The growing awareness of fitness and active living increases the inclination towards sports and fitness activities and thereby, the consumption of sports nutrition products. The increasing awareness of fitness makes consumers seek proper and nutritious supplements. This growing interest in joining health clubs stems from a greater understanding of the need of staying fit and maintain an active lifestyle. According to TBRC’s sports nutrition market analysis, the increasing awareness of fitness and active living is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global sports nutrition industry are Glanbia Plc., PepsiCo Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Musclepharm, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, BA Sports Nutrition, The Bountiful Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Universal Nutrition, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., PowerBar, Atlantic, GNC Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Hut.Com Ltd., Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, PacificHealth Laboratories, GNC Holdings, Post Holdings, Maxi Nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition, Momentous, Klean Athlete, and Creative Edge Nutrition.

TBRC’s global sports nutrition market research report is segmented by type into protein powder, ISO drink powder, sports supplements, rtd protein drinks, sports drinks, energy bars, by raw material into animal derived, plant-based, mixed, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others, By End-User into Commercial, Body Builders, Recreational Users, Atheletes.



Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Sports Supplements, RTD Protein Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Bars), By Raw Material (Animal Derived, Plant-Based, Mixed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By End-User (Commercial, Body Builders, Recreational Users, Athletes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a sports nutrition market overview, forecast sports nutrition market size and growth for the whole market, sports nutrition market segments, geographies, sports nutrition market trends, sports nutrition market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

