The Laboratory Centrifuge Market Grows With Increased Emergence Of Infectious Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge market. Diseases such as SARS, Zika virus, Ebola and COVID-19 have increasingly led to infections in various parts of the world, leading to an increase in the global disease burden. It is estimated that zoonotic infectious agents (infectious diseases of animals that evolve to infect human hosts) constitute about 60% of the known human pathogens and up to 75% of emerging human pathogens. Climate change is expected to bring major changes to the epidemiology of infectious diseases through changes in microbial and vector geographic range. Microbes can adapt to higher temperatures, and thus there is a growing concern that global warming will select for microbes with higher heat tolerance that can defeat human endothermy defenses, bringing new infectious diseases, and changing the epidemiology of many existing diseases. Laboratory centrifuge systems are used for cell, organelle, virus, protein, and nucleic acid purification. Thus, the emergence of infectious diseases drives the demand for lab testing solutions hence driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth.

North America was the largest region in the laboratory centrifuge market in 2021. The regions covered in the global laboratory centrifuges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global laboratory centrifuge market size is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.29%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach $1.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.32%.

Major players covered in the global laboratory centrifuge industry are Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, NuAire, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., Laby Instruments Industry, REMI GROUP, Narang Medical Limited and Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

TBRC’s global laboratory centrifuge market analysis report is segmented by product into equipment, accessories, by model type into benchtop centrifuges, floor-standing centrifuges, by rotor design into fixed-angle rotors, swinging-bucket rotors, vertical rotors, others, by application into diagnostics, microbiology, cellomics, genomics, proteomics, blood component separation, others, by end-user into hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions.

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Equipment, Accessories), By Model Type (Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges), By Rotor Design (Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other Rotors), By Application (Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation), By End User (Hospitals, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

