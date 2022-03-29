Tempered Glass Market Manufacturers Incorporate Advanced Technologies For Precision

Tempered Glass Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Tempered Glass Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempered glass manufacturers using new, advanced technologies for manufacturing glass is a key trend in the global tempered glass market. For example, low-temperature glass joints for optics and precision mechanics are increasingly being used by glass manufacturers. This process is developed in collaboration with Fraunhofer IOF, a leading institute for Applied Optics and precision engineering, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, a leading company for advanced electron-beam lithography. These steady and strong inorganic joints produced by this new process ensure high mechanical strength with minor optical losses.

In April 2021, Airxcel Inc. completed the acquisition of Cleer Vision Windows Inc. This acquisition has further esta blished Airxcel into the RV industry, thereby enhancing the company's product portfolio and its business. Airxcel Inc is a US-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of functional products for recreational vehicles and Specialty HVAC markets. Cleer Vision Windows, Inc, is a supplier of windows and tempered glass to the RV and specialty vehicle industries.

Read more on the Global Tempered Glass Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tempered-glass-global-market-report

The global tempered glass market size is expected to grow from $53.05 billion in 2021 to $56.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global tempered glass market size is expected to reach $76.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.06%.

The increasing use of tempered glass in mobile phone accessories propels the growth of the tempered glass market. Consumers often view mobile phones as premium products and are willing to spend on external accessories such as tempered glass screen protectors. Tempered glass products have emerged as highly used screen protection technology over the years due to its high quality, and multi-layered, shock-absorbent properties. According to the tempered glass industry growth analysis, increasing use of tempered glass in mobile phone accessories to sustain durability and reduce the chances of screen damage will drive the demand for the market.

Major players covered in the global tempered glass industry are Saint-Gobain, Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation, Guardian Industries, NSG Group, Asahi Glass Company (AGC), PPG Industries, AFG Industries, Pilkington, Cardinal FG, Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co. Ltd., and AYG Coating Glass Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global tempered glass industry report is segmented by shape into flat tempered glass, bent tempered glass, by type into plain glass, colored glass, by end-use industry into automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, others.

Tempered Glass Global Market Report 2022 – By Shape (Flat Tempered Glass, Bent Tempered Glass), By Type (Plain Glass, Colored Glass), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electrical And Electronics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a tempered glass market overview, tempered glass market forecast, tempered glass market size and tempered glass market growth for the whole market, tempered glass market segments, geographies, tempered glass market trends, tempered glass market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Tempered Glass Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5738&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG), Gas Filled Insulating Glass, Air Filled Insulating Glass), By Sealant Type (Silicone, Polysulfide, Hot melt butyl, Polyurethane), By Spacer Type (Thermoplastic, Aluminum Box, Galvanized Steel, Intercept, Stainless Steel Box), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulating-glass-window-global-market-report

Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022 – By System Type (Unitized, Stick), By End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), By Glazing Application (Exterior Glazed, Interior Glazed) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-curtain-wall-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Electric Lighting Equipment, Household Appliances, Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment, Batteries, Wires And Cables), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

