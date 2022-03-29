Intraocular Lens Market Demand Grows With Rising Eye Disease Prevalence

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of eye diseases is contributing to the growth of the intraocular lens market. Eye diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts, lead to vision problems. An intraocular lens is an artificial lens related to the eye. It replaces the eye's natural lens that has been removed during cataract surgery. According a 2020 survey, about 27.5 crore (275 million) Indians damaged their eyesight due to excessive screen time in the COVID-19 lockdown. By 2030, dry eye disease in India will affect nearly 40% of the urban population. Due to hectic lifestyles, cases of vision loss have been increasing globally. According to the intraocular lens market analysis, the rising prevalence of eye diseases will drive the market.

The global intraocular lens market size is expected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2021 to $4.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global intraocular lens market share is expected to reach $5.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.64%.

Technological advancements in intraocular lens is a key a trend gaining popularity in the intraocular lens market. For example, in January 2022, Alcon, a global leader in eye care, announced the commercial launch of the first presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with wavefront-shaping technology AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL (Vivity®). This new lens is being available to Indian ophthalmologists for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Major players covered in the global intraocular lens industry are Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Hoya Corporation, Staar Surgical Company, Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Physiol, Ophtec, Oculentis, EyeKon Medical Inc., Lenstec INC, SAV IOL, Hanita Lenses, SIFI S.p.A, Biotech, Abbott Medical Optics Inc, Valeant, Aurolab, and Nidek CO. Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the intraocular lens global market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global intraocular lens market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global intraocular lens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global intraocular lens market report is segmented by type into monofocal intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, toric intraocular lens, accommodating intraocular lens, by material into polymethylmethacrylate (pmma), silicone, hydrophobic acrylic, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, ophthalmology clinics, eye research institutes.

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric intraocular lens, Accommodating Intraocular Lens), By Material (Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone, Hydrophobic Acrylic), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a intraocular lens market overview, forecast intraocular lens market size and growth for the whole market, intraocular lens market segments, geographies, intraocular lens market trends, intraocular lens market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

