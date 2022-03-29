Torque Sensor Market Is Set To Grow At 20% Rate With Increasing Adoption Of EVs

Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the global torque sensor market. Electric automotive manufacturers use torque sensors for measuring the drive and braking torque and efficiency. As of 2020, there were 10 million electric vehicles on the roads globally. In 2020, global electric car sales reached about 3 million, with new electric car registrations increasing by 40%. Therefore, the growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the torque sensor market.

The global torque sensor market size is expected to grow from $6.68 billion in 2021 to $7.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.63%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global torque sensor market share is expected to reach $15.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.77%.

Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the torque sensor market. For example, in September 2021, Sensor Technology Ltd launched a range of non-contact torque sensors that use surface acoustic wave detection. In January 2020, TE Connectivity, a Swiss manufacturer of sensors announced a safety torque sensor for human-robot collaborations.

Major players covered in the global torque sensor industry are ABB Group, Applied Measurements Ltd., Crane Electronics Ltd., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG), MagCanica Inc., Snap-On Inc. (Norbar Torque Tools), Datum Electronics Limited, HBM GmBH, PCB Piezotronics, Interface Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, Bota Systems, HITEC Sensor Solutions, KONUX, Mountz, Robotiq, S. Himmelstein & Company, Transense Technologies, and ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

TBRC’s global torque sensor market segmentation is done by type into reaction torque sensor, rotary torque sensor, by technology into strain gauge, surface acoustic wave (SAW), optical, magnetoelastic, by application into automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare.

Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Reaction Torque Sensor, Rotary Torque Sensor), By Technology (Strain Gauge, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Optical, Magnetoelastic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a torque sensor market overview, forecast torque sensor global market size and growth for the whole market, torque sensor market segments, geographies, torque sensor market trends, torque sensor market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

