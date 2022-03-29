Demand for Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market Size & Share Worth USD 233 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[229+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market size & share revenue is forecasted to reach USD 233 billion by 2028, rising from USD 108 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lundbeck LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Aspen Global Inc., Genentech Inc., AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market By Type of Product (Biological Agents, Personalized Medicine, and Chemotherapeutic Agents), By End-User (Cancer Rehabilitation Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Investigation, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market size & share was worth about 108 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 233 (USD Billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Anti-Neoplastic Agents? How big is the Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market?

Market Overview:

Antineoplastic medicines are cancer-fighting treatments. Chemotherapy, anticancer, cytotoxic, and hazardous medications are all examples of antineoplastic drugs. These medications come in a variety of formats. Some are fluids that are administered to the patient, while others are pills that the patient swallows. Gleevec, Oncotrex, Leueran, Neosar, Cytarine, and other anti-neoplastic medicines are commercially marketed for the treatment of many forms of cancer. Several new anti-neoplastic drugs are currently in clinical trials, including Oncofetal Ag (phase 1), Volasertib (phase 2), Panobinostat (phase 2), Bortezomib (phase 4), and others, and are likely to be available in the next 5–10 years.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anti-neoplastic-agents-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 229+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 108 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 233 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lundbeck LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Aspen Global Inc., Genentech Inc., AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type of Product, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Over the previous two years, almost every industry in the world has suffered a setback. It is due to major impediments in their supply and manufacturing activities as a result of numerous preventive lockdowns and other restrictions placed by governing authorities around the globe. The same is true for the global market for anti-neoplastic agents. Furthermore, consumer spending has response issues as consumers are often more likely to focus on decreasing non-essential expenditures from their perks and benefits as the overall economic condition of most people has been badly hit by this pandemic. These factors are projected to weigh on the growth trajectory of the worldwide anti-neoplastic agents market throughout the forecast period. However, as individual governmental bodies begin to relax these imposed restrictions, the global anti-neoplastic agents market is likely to rebound. Over the forecast period, the market for neoplastic agents will grow.

Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market: Growth Factors

Rising prevalence of cancer increases the market value

Cancer, as well as other diseases, is becoming more common, and people are becoming more aware of the numerous sorts of therapies available. The expansion of the healthcare system in emerging nations is expected to boost the growth of the global anti-neoplastic agents market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, government measures to regulate safety standards, as well as severe medication manufacturing laws, are projected to contribute to favorable sales growth in this market over the next several years.

One of the primary factors impeding the development of anti-neoplastic therapy is the exorbitant cost of the medicines. Even in poor nations like India, where cancer treatments are relatively inexpensive, cancer therapy can range from USD 3000 to USD 12,000 depending on the stage and type of cancer. Needless to add, the same treatments in North America and Europe can cost an arm or a leg. Furthermore, a scarcity of experienced specialists with in-depth knowledge of the field may stymie the expansion of the anti-neoplastic agents market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/anti-neoplastic-agents-market



Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-neoplastic agents market is segregated on the basis of type of product, end-user, and region.

By type of product, the market is divided into biological agents, personalized medicine, and chemotherapeutic agents. Chemotherapeutic agents account for a major portion of the market revenue. Because of the ease with which pharmaceuticals are available, the chemotherapeutic agent's category is expected to lead the market. The market for immunotherapeutic agents is predicted to expand as biological therapy acceptability grows due to fewer adverse effects.

According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, 36.2 million Americans were hospitalized for cancer

By end-user, the market is classified into cancer rehabilitation centers, clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for a sizable portion of market revenue. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, there were 36.2 million hospital admissions connected to cancer in the United States in 2019.

List of Key Players in the Market

Some of the main competitors dominating the global anti-neoplastic agents market are;

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lundbeck LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Aspen Global Inc.

Genentech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Accord Healthcare Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Browse the full “Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Investigation, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/anti-neoplastic-agents-market



Key Highlights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Anti-Neoplastic Agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Anti-Neoplastic Agents market was valued at around USD 108 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow 233 (USD Billion) by 2028.

By type of product, the Chemotherapeutic agents account for a major portion of the market revenue.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for a sizable portion of market revenue. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, cancer-related hospital admissions accounted for 36.2 million hospital admissions in the United States in 2019.

On the basis of region, in 2021, North America owned the greatest share of the global anti-neoplastic agents market, accounting for 34% of the total.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Anti-Neoplastic Agents Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Anti-Neoplastic Agents Industry?

What segments does the Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/anti-neoplastic-agents-market



Regional Dominance:

North America expected to dominate the global anti-neoplastic agents market

In 2021, North America owned the greatest share of the global anti-neoplastic agents market, accounting for 34% of the total. Obesity on a vast scale in the US is one of the major causes of this segment's rise, as does the continent's expanding older population, which plays a vital role as risks of cancer increase with age, and reduced immunity due to the high consumption of fast meals. For instance, the senior population currently accounts for 16 percent of the total population and is expected to increase to 22 percent by 2040, or over 85.5 million people. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest-growing segment between 2022 and 2028. The expansion in this region is due to factors such as an increase in communicable and cancer cases with a growing population, developing-country GDPs such as China & India, resulting in further investment in state-of-the-art healthcare and research infrastructure.

Recent Developments

November 2021: The FDA has accepted the classification of "orphan drug" for CTC's wholly-owned therapeutically candidate, LYT-200, for treating pancreatic cancer, according to the US-based clinical-stage therapeutic firm, "PureTech." LYT-200 is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that targets galectin-9, a basic immunosuppressive protein, for the potential treatment of solid tumors such as colorectal cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and cholangiocarcinoma, which are difficult to treat and have low survival rates.

The FDA has accepted the classification of "orphan drug" for CTC's wholly-owned therapeutically candidate, LYT-200, for treating pancreatic cancer, according to the US-based clinical-stage therapeutic firm, "PureTech." LYT-200 is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that targets galectin-9, a basic immunosuppressive protein, for the potential treatment of solid tumors such as colorectal cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and cholangiocarcinoma, which are difficult to treat and have low survival rates. November 2021: Roswell Park Comprehensive, a cancer clinic in New York, did research and discovered that there is a strong relationship between cancer and stress. According to the study's findings, people who experience greater levels of stress are much more prone to developing cancer cells. It was also discovered that when tumors grow, they become even more susceptible to stress signals from the central nervous system. The researchers revealed that a subset of immune cells called myeloid-derived suppressor cells expresses more β-AR, a protein that regulates the function of important immune cells.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/anti-neoplastic-agents-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global anti-neoplastic agents market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Product

Biological Agents

Personalized Medicine

Chemotherapeutic Agents

By End-User

Cancer Rehabilitation Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Global Chromatography Reagent Market was approximately USD 6100 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach over USD 10054.5 Million, at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2026.

Global Oligonucleotide Market will be valued at USD 14.6 Billion in the year 2026 from an initial value of USD 6.4 Billion in the year 2020 at a CAGR value of 15.9%

Global Industrial Alcohol Market was valued at around USD 93,300 Million in 2020 and is predicted to create revenue of approximately USD 116,025 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of roughly 3.7% between 2021 and 2026

Global Phosphoric Acid Market in 2019 was approximately USD 45 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 60 billion by 2026

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market By Reactor Type (High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) and Others Reagents and Kits), Equipment Type (Island Equipment and Auxiliary Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Tissue Culture Reagents Market By Product (40µ, 70µm, 100µm, 170µm, and Other) and By Type(Red Blood Cell Transfusions, Platelets and Clotting Factor Transfusions, and Plasma Transfusions): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

