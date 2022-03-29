INKA Entworks further expands its global footprint opens Bengaluru office for growing customer base in India
MUMBAI, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INKA Entworks, a leader in content and mobile app security technologies, announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru. This new office will further expand the reach of INKA’s security solutions and its software products – AppSealing and PallyCon in the continent. Asia has become INKA’s fastest-growing market, and the new office will enable INKA Entworks to better serve its customers in Bengaluru and agility in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and new clients. In a statement released to the public, the company said it was looking to bring more clients in the Fintech, banking, gaming, and e-commerce sectors.
Backed by high 5X growth in the past 5 years, the company has been on an expansion path globally, as part of its strategic focus to provide an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.
Govindraj Basatwar, Managing Director, APAC, said “In line with our aggressive expansion plans, India is an important market for INKA Entworks, and our new office further emphasizes our long-term commitment to the market and clients. We are on a mission to deliver robust and innovative security solutions that are easy and fast to deploy at an affordable price to protect valuable assets and businesses from SMEs to Enterprise-class customers in India”
“We are proud to strengthen our teams in India at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed companies to adopt digital transformation agendas faster than ever before. India presents a massive opportunity—both in terms of business growth and harnessing a highly educated technical workforce,” James Ahn, Founder and CEO, added.
Founded in 2000, INKA Entworks is a global software products and services company with leading capabilities to provide cutting-edge security technologies like DRM (Digital Rights Management), Forensic watermarking, and Mobile app security solutions.
PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally.
AppSealing is a comprehensive 360-degree app security solution for Android, iOS, and hybrid mobile apps, which can protect them against most OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats without any coding.
