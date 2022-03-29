Loanzify announces integration with ICE Mortgage Technology enabling lenders to deliver an enhanced borrower experience

Loanzify integrates with Encompass by ICE Mortgage

Loanzify, powered by LenderHome Page, offers the flexibility to be used either in tandem with Encompass® Consumer Connect or as a stand-alone Borrower Portal

Our partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology now allows for our Encompass clients to seamlessly integrate with Loanzify, a testament to our shared commitment to driving efficiency for our customers.” — Rocky Foroutan, CEO

SANTA ANA, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loanzify, the homeownership platform powered by LenderHomePage, today announced that its integration is now built on the latest Consumer Connect™ API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. Loanzify leverages web-based Encompassto enable lenders to customize their borrower journey including, application intake, document workflows, group messaging, borrower tools such as pre-approval letters, content, and calculators, and co-branded apps for realtor partners - all in a native, mobile-first and fully-branded format. This best-of-both-worlds scenario taps into the two companies’ strengths: Loanzify to provide the front-end user experience, and ICE Mortgage Technology to perform the backend heavy-lifting of processing, underwriting, and funding of the loan.By utilizing Loanzify, lenders will have the freedom to configure the borrower journey and inject their brand into the experience. This will ultimately lead to an elevated borrower and realtor experience and supports higher conversion rates, client retention, brand loyalty, and more referrals. Loanzify is a fun and intuitive platform that makes home buying less intimidating for the consumer. The user-friendly application intake, messaging platform, and borrower-facing tools make the process enjoyable.“Our mission has always been to streamline and simplify the home buying journey and provide transparency and effective communication to all stakeholders during the loan manufacturing process. We have been able to achieve that by developing an omnichannel digital mortgage platform with Loanzify at its core,” said Rocky Foroutan, CEO at LenderHomePage. “Our partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology now allows for our Encompass clients to seamlessly integrate with Loanzify, a testament to our shared commitment to driving efficiency for our customers.”ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.About LoanzifyLoanzify, powered by LenderHomePage is an intuitive and mobile-first homeownership platform that simplifies the process for consumers, realtors and loan officers. Loanzify is part of a suite of innovative solutions developed for the modern mortgage and real estate professional developed by LenderHomePage.com. For more information visit: www.loanzify.com About Intercontinental ExchangeIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. 