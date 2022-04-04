ZE PowerGroup Ranked 8th in the Chartis Energy50 Ranking Report for Energy Fintech Technology Firms

ZE is the sole single-technology solution provider to qualify among the top 10 and awarded the Cross-Market Data Management solutions for the second year twice.

We relentlessly innovate on our ZEMA offering, by always ensuring that we provide our clients the flexibility and robustness of data management and analytics they need to be successful”
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE
RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup (ZE) is pleased to announce its new placement of 8th place in the Chartis Research 2022 Chartis Energy50 Rankings for top Energy Fintech firms across the globe. To cement its unique positioning, Chartis Research selected ZE as the winner in the Cross-Market Data Management solutions category.

As a technology powerhouse, ZE is committed to providing state-of-the-art end-to-end data management and data analytics solutions in across the broad Energy Commodities and Finance market spectrum.

“At ZE we are proud of our deep and expansive data management and analytics heritage which goes back 26 years, and to have ZE and ZEMA featured in the top 10 again in the Chartis Energy50 Rankings is a validation of the hard work our staff do in building such powerful enabling technologies,” said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE. “We relentlessly innovate on our ZEMA offering, by always ensuring that we provide our clients the flexibility and robustness of data management and analytics they need to be successful. It’s no wonder that so many Fortune 1000 companies and class leaders choose ZE to be part of their daily operations.”

ZE’s multiple award-winning ZEMA™ data management platform and its extensive data ecosystem of data partners, allow the technology firm to provide clients with the widest selection of data with over 1,400 unique sources and 14,000+ data reports. Be it internal, external, subscription-based, or publicly available data, ZEMA is able to aggregate all a company’s data sources to serve their enterprise analysis, reporting, trade, risk, operations, and end-of-day processes.

The Energy50 rankings are assigned as part of Chartis Research’s annual research cycle, during which it examines and analyzes the data provided by participant companies. Chartis Research also conducts extensive research and evaluation of a company’s products, customers, technology, corporate strategy, and organizational management in making its rankings and selecting category winners.

Chartis Research is a sister company of EnergyRisk, the company that ranks market participants delivering high-impact products and services in the Energy, Commodities, Risk, and Fintech markets. Besides scoring technology firms on the Energy50 rankings, Chartis also assesses companies on relevant RiskTech and FinTech Quadrants. As part of Energy50, Chartis awards technology firms in a variety of operating areas and has recognized ZE as the winner of the Cross-Market Data Management category. ZE ranked first in all the Energy Risk Data Management categories again this year and was awarded Data Management House of the Year.

"ZE’s performance in this year’s Energy50 reflects the market presence of its ZEMA solution,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. “The company’s privately-held status and domain knowledge can also position it well to make an impact in the markets it serves going forward.”

ZE continues to build out its data catalog at an impressive rate, far outdistancing any other potential provider. The breadth of data alongside robust analysis, transformation, automation, and integration capabilities, ensures that the ZEMA software will always have a place alongside other mission-critical enterprise-grade software for ERP and trade and risk.

-30-

