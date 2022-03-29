Montgomery County Council Meets on March 29 at 9 a.m. to Review the County's Economic Development Strategic Plan and Capital Improvements Programs for Natural Resources, Recycling and General Government Operations

MARYLAND, March 29 - Expedited Bill 49-21, Police - Police Accountability Board - Administrative Charging Committee Vote deferred: The Council has deferred the final vote on Expedited Bill 49-21, Police – Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established, which would establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for the County. The Council plans to vote on Bill 49-21 on April 5 to provide an additional week for the Maryland General Assembly to conduct votes on potential amendments to the state law requiring localities to have PABs and ACCs. The goal of the bill is to help improve police accountability. The Public Safety (PS) Committee held three meetings to review and amend the bill. The proposed amendments would increase the PAB membership to nine voting members with at least one member residing in a municipality covered by the PAB and permit the Executive to appoint one or more non-voting members, clarify that all complaints from the public must be investigated and reported to the ACC, require funding for training of PAB and ACC members from the police and outside organizations and authorize the Council to remove a member for failure to complete required training. The Council approved each of these PS Committee amendments at its first meeting to review Expedited Bill 49-21. In addition, the Council removed reference to a violation of law, as one of the reasons for removal of a member. The Council also approved an amendment that replaces general language indicating that professional experience is required, with more detailed language requiring that the individual be able to demonstrate through professional or lived experience the ability to balance effective oversight, perform objective analysis of an investigation report and practice procedural fairness. In addition, the Council approved two additional amendments. The first removes the prohibition on compensation for PAB members to permit the Council to provide for compensation in the budget. The second, adds a requirement for full-time dedicated staff for both the PAB and the ACC and require the County Attorney to retain special legal counsel to provide legal support for both the PAB and the ACC. The Council also amended the effective date to apply the new system to incidents occurring on or after July 1, 2023 for a complaint against a police officer covered by a collective bargaining agreement with a different disciplinary system and to incidents occurring on or after July 1, 2022 for complaints against all other police officers. Finally, the bill as amended would require each law enforcement agency to provide a monthly report to the ACC detailing the number of complaints received and the status of each investigation. The Maryland General Assembly enacted a series of laws establishing uniform standards for police department operations throughout the state. One of these laws, House Bill (HB) 670, created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline. This new law requires the governing body of each county to establish a PAB and an ACC to handle complaints of police misconduct from residents. HB 670 also gives the County PAB and the County ACC jurisdiction over police misconduct complaints against municipal police departments located in the County. The lead sponsor of Bill 49-21 is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. Economic Development Strategic Plan Review: The Council will review a resolution to adopt the County's Draft Economic Development Plan. The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee recommended several revisions to the plan. On Feb. 10, 2022, the PHED Committee received a briefing on the approach and process needed to complete the plan from members of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC). On March 14, the PHED Committee discussed updates provided by MCEDC at the request of the Committee. The PHED Committee recommendations include adding more background information to the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats section; providing summaries from relevant background reports for each strategic priority; amending the recommendation related to the expansion of the American Legion Bridge; providing additional context to the plan’s metrics; and including additional metrics that are relevant to the goals and recommendations of the plan. Council Bill 10-21, which was led by Councilmember Friedson and cosponsored by Councilmembers Riemer, Navarro and Katz and Council President Albornoz, was enacted in May 2021. The law shifted the responsibility for drafting the County’s Economic Development Strategic Plan from the County Executive to MCEDC. Section 15A-4A of the County Code details the requirements and procedure for the Economic Development Strategic Plan. The Council must review and adopt the plan by April 15, 2022. Executive Regulation 18-21, Water Quality Protection Charge, Definition of Treatment Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 18-21 – Water Quality Protection Charge, Definition of Treatment, which clarifies the terms “treatment” and “treat,” as they are currently utilized by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in determining the eligibility of properties for Water Quality Protection Charge credits. A Water Quality Protection Charge credit process was established in 2013 with Bill 34-12. Credits are available for properties which contain a stormwater management system maintained exclusively by the property owner. If environmental site design methods are used to the maximum extent practicable, then the maximum credit is 80 percent of the charge. Otherwise, properties can get credits of up to 60 percent of their Water Quality Protection Charge for stormwater treated on-site. A property which does not have a stormwater management system is also eligible for credits, if that property drains to a stormwater management system on another property under the same ownership. Non-residential and multi-family properties with stormwater management systems which treat stormwater from other properties are eligible to receive a credit of up to 100 percent of their Water Quality Protection Charge. The T&E Committee met on Feb. 18 and recommends approval of Regulation 18-21.