IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits, and more at Illinois Deer Classic

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center April 1-3.

IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:

Hunting, fishing and trapping license sales

Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales

Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices

Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more

Safety education class schedules and locations in Illinois

Staff from IDNR's Illinois Recreational Access Program will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property

Deer, turkey and morel pins sales Hunting and fishing digests

State park guides and other free publications

The Peoria Civic Center is at 201 SW Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.