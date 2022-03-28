Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:46 pm, the suspects assaulted the victims at the listed location and took their property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/KE3P_-447eM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.